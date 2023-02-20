Let’s pretend like Son of the Mask doesn’t exist because it’s better that way. The last time we saw Loki’s infamous creation in a good movie was in 1994’s The Mask, starring Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, but what ever happened to The Mask 2?

The first Mask was a critical and financial success, establishing Carrey as a bona fide star in Hollywood. More importantly, it was a whole lot of fun and entirely original, giving us iconic moments and epic one-liners that defined a generation.

After such a positive reception, the expectation was that Carrey and his castmates would return for The Mask 2—and that was the plan. However, Carrey got cold feet. In 1995 he revealed to Barbara Walters that he turned down $10 million to return in the sequel. He revealed that after appearing in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, he found that playing the same character twice didn’t appeal to him.

With Carrey’s self-imposed retirement from the part, the studio shelved plans for The Mask 2 (and made Son of the Mask instead, but we promised that we won’t discuss that because it’s far too painful). Strangely enough, no one has revived the franchise since then, which is surprising since the original film made over $350 million from a $23 million budget.

In the years past, Carrey has softened on his stance towards sequels. He reprised his role as Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber To and he’s set to play Doctor Robotnik once again in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. So, it shows that a) he needs the money or b) he no longer holds the same belief as before.

When approached about the possibility of The Mask 2, Carrey told ComicBook.com:

“The Mask I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker. It depends on a filmmaker really. I don’t want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.”

Carrey’s comments are certainly positive since he didn’t shoot down the idea entirely. What would be interesting is the shape and form that The Mask 2 could take in the modern era.

In 1994, Dark Horse Comics’ version of The Mask would’ve been a hard sell for any studio around town. Mike Richardson, the founder of Dark Horse, had envisioned the concept of the Mask (then known as the Masque) as a cross between the Joker and Creeper and exploring the deepest human desires. Going back to the comics, you’ll find that the character is much more violent than the film version.

In 2021, though, comic book movies are a different kettle of fish. Some are light, some are dark, and some are entirely bizarre. The Mask 2 could sit in all three categories at the same time, and no one would bat an eyelid. While the first film might’ve been a quirky comedy, the sequel has the potential of leaning more into the comic’s dark comedy roots and turning Stanley into a homicidal maniac.

Call it a soft reboot or a sequel… Whatever. The point is The Mask 2 holds the potential of carrying the original film’s story while providing fans with something fresh for today. After the ludicrous amount of money and praise the first movie made, The Mask is prime for a big-screen return. And this time, Carrey needs to return as well.

FAQs About The Mask 2

Why Didn’t Jim Carrey Do Mask 2?

In the years following the release of The Mask, Jim Carrey became one of the most successful and sought-after actors in Hollywood. His unique brand of physical comedy and zany characters made him a household name, and he went on to star in a number of other blockbuster films, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, and Batman Forever.

Despite his success, Jim Carrey did not return for the 2005 sequel, Son of the Mask. There are a few reasons why Carrey chose not to participate in the project, including creative differences with the filmmakers and a desire to move on from the role.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2018, Carrey explained that he did not want to do a sequel to The Mask because he felt that the original film had said everything it needed to say. He also expressed frustration with the way the character had been portrayed in Son of the Mask, which he felt was too childish and lacked the edgy humour of the first film.

Will There Ever Be a Mask 2?

While a direct sequel to The Mask has not been announced, there have been rumours and discussions about a potential reboot or spinoff of the franchise. In 2019, it was reported that Warner Bros. was developing a new version of The Mask with a female lead character. The project was said to be in the early stages of development and no cast or director had been attached at the time.

It’s important to note that while reboots and spinoffs are common in Hollywood, they don’t always come to fruition. In some cases, a project may be announced but never get off the ground due to creative differences, budget constraints, or other factors.

Is There a Mask 3?

As of 2023, there is no official confirmation of a third instalment in the Mask franchise. However, with Hollywood’s tendency to revisit popular properties and franchises, it’s always possible that we could see another entry in the series at some point in the future.

Did Jim Carrey Play in the Mask 2?

As previously mentioned, Jim Carrey did not appear in Son of the Mask, which was released in 2005. The lead role was instead played by actor Jamie Kennedy. Despite the absence of Carrey and mixed reviews from critics, the film was a modest box office success, grossing over $57 million worldwide.

In conclusion, while Jim Carrey’s absence from a potential Mask 2 is disappointing for many fans, it’s important to remember that actors and filmmakers are not obligated to revisit past projects if they don’t feel creatively inspired or fulfilled. As for the future of the franchise, only time will tell if we’ll ever see a direct sequel or another instalment in the Mask universe.

Tell us, would you like to see The Mask 2 with Jim Carrey returning as Stanley Ipkiss?