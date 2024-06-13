The last time A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot was attempted, the results were mixed. Jackie Earle Haley and Rooney Mara might’ve been inspired casting choices, but the poor reception from fans and critics confirmed this was a one-and-done deal in 2010. A second reboot was reportedly in the works, but it burnt itself alive in development hell, as the rights to the franchise reverted to the Wes Craven estate in 2019. However, the estate has invited pitches for feature films and shows, so don’t be surprised if A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot arrives sooner rather than later. Here are our choices for the five key roles in a new Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.

1. Maya Hawke as Nancy Thompson

Maya is only 23 years old, but she’s already building up a name for herself as a talented performer in the industry. Plus, she has the necessary horror creds, having portrayed Robin in Stranger Things and Heather in Fear Street Part One: 1994 . And isn’t it about time that we cast someone else but Mckenna Grace in a horror movie?

2. Ethan Hawke as Lieutenant Don Thompson

Well, if Maya plays Nancy, why shouldn’t her real-life father, Ethan, portray her film dad as well? For one, Ethan is a fantastic actor with a filmography that speaks for itself. And two, watch Scott Derrickson’s Sinister to see what Ethan can do in the horror genre.

3. Ryan Potter as Glen Lantz

Have you seen Ryan Potter as Gar Logan in Titans? He’s the epitome of a caring, good friend to everyone around him. So, it isn’t too implausible to see him as Nancy’s loyal and loving boyfriend, Glen, in a A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot. You can imagine him being the doomed guy who tells everybody that he’ll stay awake…

4. Natalia Dyer as Tina Gray

Sure, Natalia might be another Stranger Thing alumnus, but there’s no denying the chemistry she has with Maya whenever they’ve appeared in interviews together. This is the kind of friendship you’d imagine Tina and Nancy to have in the movie, so if something works, why mess with the winning formula?

5. Kevin Bacon as Freddy Krueger

We’re not going to pretend like this is an original casting choice. In fact, it’s been floating around the horror community for a while. The simple fact is, Kevin Bacon would kill it as Freddy—pardon the pun. More importantly, the O.G. himself, Robert Englund, has given him the seal of approval, saying, “He’s not a kid anymore either but the rumour I’ve heard that I like is Kevin Bacon.” Well, there you go. It’s settled then.

