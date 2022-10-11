Marvel’s Inhumans might be remembered as Marvel’s biggest failure, but could a Disney+ reboot of the show save the characters?

Considering how influential the Inhumans have been in the world of Marvel comics, it’s almost criminal to see how the franchise was handled once it made its debut on the MCU. What should have been a solid contender for the X-Men became an example of how not to manage intellectual property. A cancelled film eventually turned into a cancelled series in one of the MCU’s most devastating blows so far. Lasting for a grand total of only eight episodes before its cancellation, the Inhumans show failed to live up to the quality of Marvel’s other TV series at the time, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

2017 was a different time both for Marvel, and the entertainment industry as a whole: Disney+ didn’t exist yet, and the MCU was on the brink of reaching its cultural zenith with Avengers: Infinity War.

Now, however, the MCU is even more of an institution in media. With the creation of Disney+, multiple Marvel stories that couldn’t be told in movies before have found a new home in the world of streaming, with some of the MCU’s shows becoming immediate fan favourites.

So, why couldn’t the Inhumans return to the MCU with a reboot Disney+ Marvel show? After all, it’s not as if one of the most prominent characters in the team’s lineup hasn’t made his feature film debut in one of this year’s most significant Marvel films, right?

Reintroducing a Legacy

Despite Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. seeming inconsistencies, the show is still considered canon in the larger MCU. The same rule could apply to the short-lived Inhumans show: even though we didn’t see much about Black Bolt and the rest of the Inhuman Royal Family, what we got was enough to introduce non-comic-reading fans to what these characters are all about.

I think that a Disney+ Inhumans revival should keep the established canon of the Marvel characters more or less intact. Sure, some of the weakest parts of the cancelled series had to do with character arcs and an overall weak narrative, but that’s just some of the areas that could be improved by expanding upon those flawed, previously-established characters.

If there’s one character that deserves more screen time, that would be Black Bolt. What we saw of him in Multiverse of Madness was great, even if it was just a few scenes. Besides that, there’s an interesting connection between the Inhumans and another Dinsey+ character that, at the very least, could lead to some fascinating developments in the future of the MCU.

Mutants and Inhumans

A controversial change made to Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel show is that she’s now officially one of the first mutants in the MCU. In the comics, however, her elastic powers – which were also omitted in the MCU – come from Inhuman genes.

Bringing back the Inhumans for their own Marvel Disney+ show could give us some insight into how the Kree experimented with humans in the MCU. After all, their involvement in the creation of the Inhumans is one of the biggest plot points in the comics, and could even tie in with the upcoming Secret Invasion MCU project.

Any way you look at it, Marvel’s Inhumans should be reintroduced to the MCU to explain some missing links in the grand scheme of things. Sure, the original show might not live up to most fans’ expectations, but considering the current MCU track record on Disney+, I’d say it’s high time the Inhuman Royal Family gets a second chance to shine.

We’d love to see Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Ken Leung as Karnak, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ellen Woglom as Louise, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Mike Moh as Triton, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Michael Buie as Agon again.

Tell us, do you think Disney+ should reboot Marvel’s Inhumans?