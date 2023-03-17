Mike Flanagan quickly rose to fame as a filmmaker when his Netflix series, Haunting at Hill House, Haunting at Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass became some horror favourites. As it turns out, we could have had a fantastic DC Extended Universe horror movie about Clayface, created by Mike Flanagan. Still, the producers at the time didn’t bite. What happened with this failed proposal?

RELATED: The DCU Should Give Us A Really Good Batman TV Show

Failed Clayface Proposal

Mike Flanagan recently revealed that he had pitched a Clayface movie to Warner Bros. in the past, but they didn’t bite. He was talking about the situation on an episode of the Script Apart podcast. He shared that he had visited Warner Bros. to sit in a meeting about the DC universe. It was a general meeting with producer Jon Berg, looking at whether there were any projects at DC that Mike Flanagan would be a fit for.

Flanagan suggested to Berg that he would love to do a Clayface movie, saying, “You know, if you do some horror-leaning DC stuff, boy do I have a great take on Clayface. I’d love to do that movie,” adding that if they weren’t interested in that he had ideas for Scarecrow, Justice League Dark, and even Constantine. But, unfortunately, the meeting didn’t go anywhere, and Berg didn’t seem interested in Flanagan’s ideas.

RELATED: 12 Batman Villains That Deserve The Joker Movie Treatment

More Failed Projects

Part of being a filmmaker has ideas no one wants to use. The failed proposal at Warner Bros. wasn’t the only idea Flanagan has never managed to get off the ground. He spoke about it during an earlier episode of the Script Apart podcast. Flanagan shared that he has a “whole take” on the Nightmare on Elm Street series that he would love to explore. The only issue with this is that he needs to figure out who to pitch it to.

The Nightmare on Elm Street property has a complicated rights issue surrounding it, and there is a lot of uncertainty about who controls the copyright. This makes it almost impossible to know whom to go to about bringing this idea to life. Unfortunately, Flanagan is resigned that his hypothetical Nightmare on Elm Street idea won’t become a reality soon. Still, he is holding onto the theory anyway and remaining hopeful.

RELATED: The Batman Already Sets Up The Next Big Villain (& It’s Not Joker)

Successful Projects

It’s not all doom and gloom in the world of Mike Flanagan because, in December of 2022, he announced that he and his producing partner, Trevor Macy, had managed to acquire the rights to Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. This was a monumental moment for him because he had already mentioned his ambitions of overseeing an adaptation of the multi-novel magnum opus, and now it is possible.

If you aren’t a massive book fan, you will only know the name Dark Tower and associate it with the 2017 film starring Idris Alba. Although he is a fantastic actor, the film failed to bring Stephen King’s vision to life (and that is no fault of the actor anyway). Still, Flanagan has said he is striving to succeed where the movie failed. According to him, the film did an enormous amount of damage to the IP’s reputation in Hollywood’s eyes, making things a little more complicated.

Flanagan has done what he does best and turned it into a series for us to enjoy, the only hiccup that needs to be overcome is that the series still hasn’t been sold to a distributor. So, unlike his previous series, which were made in partnership with Netflix, he has been developing this one entirely on his own, without the help of a studio. However, this hasn’t dulled his spirits, and he is reportedly “having a blast”.

RELATED: What Trophies Are Kept In Batman’s Batcave?

TL;DR If Warner Bros. had jumped on Mike Flanagan’s concept, we could have had a fantastic horror movie focusing on DC’s Clayface.

Mike Flanagan also has an excellent idea for Nightmare on Elm Street but needs to know who to take the picture to.

It’s not all bad news because Flanagan is working on a streaming series adaptation for The Dark Towers but needs to find a distributor willing to buy it.

Would you have wanted to see a scary Clayface movie by Mike Flanagan?