The Final Destination franchise is having a full-blown resurrection moment right now. Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the long-running horror series, just bulldozed its way into the record books with a massive $191.7 million global haul after only two weeks in theaters. That’s more than any of the five previous films made during their entire runs. And it’s still climbing. Even The Final Destination (2009), the previous box office champ, topped out at $187.4 million.

But not everyone’s handing over the crown quietly. Devon Sawa, the OG character from the 2000 film, had something to say about Final Destination Bloodlines. “OK, so maybe BLOODLINES made more money and maybe the critics like it more… hell maybe it’s a better movie… But nobody in any of the other movies serve face like @actorkerrsmith and I,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a glorious throwback photo of him and Kerr Smith.

In other words, Sawa believes his Final Destination is better than Bloodlines for exactly two reasons: himself and Kerr Smith. But, honestly, he’s not entirely wrong. When you think of Final Destination, you don’t think of elaborate premonitions or physics-defying accidents first. You think of Devon Sawa panicking on a plane, seeing death before it hits, and causing total chaos.

But the numbers, and critics, tell a very different story. Bloodlines boasts a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the most critically acclaimed film in the series. The original sits at a not-so-glorious 49%, only beating out The Final Destination (2009), which limps in with 28%.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Still, there’s a certain charm the original had that’s hard to replicate. Maybe it was the novelty. Maybe it’s because it kickstarted a franchise that just won’t stay dead. So while Final Destination Bloodlines might be breaking records, getting rave reviews, and making Warner Bros. execs do cartwheels, Devon Sawa still owns a little piece of cinematic immortality.

RELATED: This Deleted Final Destination Death Is So Gross, It Was Never Filmed