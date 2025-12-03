Crunchyroll has crowned its champion, and fans didn’t even need to guess who stood at the top. Solo Leveling has parked itself at number one for a while now. It became the first anime on the platform to clear 900,000 user ratings, which is something no series had done before. Not One Piece. Not Demon Slayer.

The craziest part is that it’s sitting on a 4.9 out of 5. After that many ratings, most shows buckle under the weight of nitpicks. Solo Leveling shrugged and kept the scoreboard steady. A fan summed it up simply: “It slaps. That’s it.”

By the time Season 2 of Solo Leveling arrived in early 2025 with its 13-episode run, the fanbase had doubled, memes tripled and Crunchyroll’s servers probably needed some help. The series’ 25 episodes managed to outrank multi-decade giants. One Piece has over 1,000 episodes and sits at 733,000 user ratings. Solo Leveling pulled ahead in just two years.

Image Credit: Tokyo MX

Now Season 2’s hype has pushed the show into another conversation: The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Solo Leveling already scooped up Anime of the Year in 2025, joining Jujutsu Kaisen as one of the rare series to claim the title. If it wins again, it’ll become the first to take the top prize twice in a row.

Fans are showing up in record numbers to watch Solo Leveling, typing out ratings in the hundreds of thousands and pushing it into Crunchyroll and anime history.

