Ask different people who the most powerful and strongest Pokémon (Pokemon) of all time is and you’d probably get completely different answers. However, the general consensus (for a long time now) is that the honour belongs to Arceus.

In the Pokémon universe (which spans across movies, TV shows, video games, books and more), there’s a wide range of types and regions that display the might of these creatures in their different forms. With its first generation back in 1996, Pokémon has been around for quite a while. Over the years, we’ve seen up to 8 generations of a diverse range of Pokémon to discover. It’s quite rare to fill a Pokedex, and it’s even harder when there are 8 generations worth of Pokémon to discover.

898 Pokémon exist in total, and there’s sure to be a power tier list somewhere. But today, we’ll address something a bit different.

We’ll focus on the most powerful and best Pokemon of all time — the one that is sure to best any of the other Pokemon in battle. This decision is one that would normally be divisive within the large portion of the community. However, there’s a certain trait that makes this one a decisive winner in any matchup. But before we get to that, let’s identify the most powerful and best Pokémon of all time.

As is the tradition in the show, let’s beg the question “Who’s that Pokémon?”

Arceus Explained

First thing’s first, let’s establish Arceus (who has a base stat total of 720). It’s a Normal-type mythical Pokémon that was originally introduced in Generation IV. Since he’s the only one of his type as a powerful legendary Pokémon, Arceus (the most mythical of any Pokemon) is genderless. This character is one that is rarely shown off on the big screen. However, he’s still a force to be reckoned with. Arceus is the creator of the Pokémon regions of Sinnoh and Ransei. He’s also the oldest Pokemon even though he wasn’t introduced in the earlier generations. At 3.2 Meters tall, he’s a towering figure in comparison to his fellow Pokémon.

He’s known as “The Original One”, and serves as the master to the legendary creation trio. This trio consists of legendary Pokémon like Dialga, Palkia and Giratina. As their master, Arceus also holds a trump card that makes him a formidable force in any matchup. Yes, you guessed it. He can change his type if he’s holding a Plate or type-specific Z-Crystal. If you don’t know what those are, you’re not alone. We’ll explain. The Plate is a type of held item that was originally introduced in Gen IV.

The Plates are capable of boosting the holder’s moves for the corresponding type of plate. For example, a Fire type like Charizard holding the Flame Plate will be much stronger with flame type abilities. With Arceus though, it works a bit differently and makes him a Fire type.

Meanwhile, the Z-Crystals provide Arceus with held items of the same name at will. Essentially making Arceus able to hold an elemental item that changes his type.

In comparison to other powerful Pokemon, it’s important to see how well Arceus holds up. Especially when facing characters with totally unique and equally reality-bending techniques. We’ll match him up with other strong legendary Pokemon and explain why Arceus would take home the victory.

Giratina vs. Arceus

It is a Ghost / Dragon type Legendary Pokémon. The Pokémon Platinum Version Mascot is Giratina (base stats reveal a 680 score). It is a part of the Trinity Trio, along with Dialga and Palkia. Giratina is one of the most terrifying Pokemon in the franchise’s history, sometimes even represented as the deity of war, starvation, disease, natural calamities, and tremendous misfortune because these are prevalent causes of death for many people. Shadow Force made its debut as a Ghost-type move in Generation IV, and It’s Giratina’s trademark move.

Against Arceus though, Giratina might as well be a breeze. Arceus’ ability to switch types is the main selling point of his superiority. Therefore, it’s going to be basically impossible for Giratina to be effective against a fully plated Arceus.

Mewtwo vs. Arceus

Finally. The matchup most of you have been waiting for! There’s a lot of discussion about who the strongest Pokemon is between Arceus and Mewtwo (total stats base of 680). Mewtwo is a legendary Pokémon that possesses Psychic powers. You must be aware of Mewtwo’s strength if you are committed to understanding everything there is to know about Pokemon.

With a maximum Combat Power of 4,724, Mewtwo is the perfect Psychic-type attacker. Mewtwo is unconcerned about its opponents’ brains being manipulated or its ability to teleport. Mewtwo’s abilities are fully shown in the Detective Pikachu film, demonstrating how impressively strong this Pokémon is. It has a one-ton grasp strength and can run 100 meters in less than two seconds. Despite its little stature, its mental fortitude is impressive.

Against Arceus though even with Arceus’s max CP at 4510, Arceus would be able to land the bug, dark, and ghost-type attacks that Mewtwo is vulnerable to if he had the ability to alter types on the fly. Mewtwo might be able to land one or two hits, but Arceus’ type alterations would guarantee that Mewtwo’s attacks would always deal minimal or no damage.

Mewtwo was artificially created to be the very best of the non-god Pokémon, and his Mega form makes him even better. Mega Mewtwo X attack stats show that it is capable of reaching 526 Attack at level 100. That definitely makes Mewtwo one of the strongest pokemon of all time.

Rayquaza vs. Arceus

Rayquaza (who also has a total base stat of 680) is a Hoenn Legendary Pokémon that is a Dragon with a Flying type. It does not change into or out of any other Pokémon. Rayquaza’s age is thought to be in the hundreds of millions of years.

Legends are usually thown around regarding how the fight between Kyogre and Groudon ended thanks to Rayquaza. This dragon Pokémon can fly and has one of the most powerful attacks of any Pokémon. Even in its base form, Rayquaza is enormous, standing 23 inches tall and weighing 455 pounds.

Against Arceus, in-game Rayquaza might be taking the cake. But talking lore, where their actual powers stem from, Arceus is much, much stronger than Rayquaza. Considering that Arceus is basically a god, it’s understandable that Pokemon didn’t want to take the spotlight away from characters in promotional materials such as Rayquaza.

That said, Raquaza is the only Pokémon capable of learning Dragon Ascent, which inflicts major damage and decreases the opponents’ defence abilities.

Lugia vs. Arceus

Lugia (another 680) is a Pokémon with psychic abilities and also falls into the flying categories. Fighting Pokemon of the flying variety are very effective against grass. Lugia (the trio master of the Legendary birds) has the ability to make the seas turbulent or tranquil. Aeroblast was also added as a damage-dealing Flying-type ability in Generation II. It’s Lugia’s trademark move. The might of Lugia is thought to be such that merely extending its wings may cause massive storms. Lugia likes to reside deep underwater in order to escape any potential damage.

With a lower Combat Power in comparison to Arceus, Lugia is sure to have a tough time winning against him. However, that doesn’t detract from his raw strength. With a CP of 2645 at the highest, he’s not going to be able to best Arceus both in-game and in lore.

Ho-Oh vs. Arceus

Ho-Oh (base stats of 680) is a legendary Pokémon that is both powerful and iconic. Ho-Oh, who first appeared in the second generation of games, Pokémon Gold and Silver, earns a spot on this “Most Powerful Pokémon of All Time” list because of the fantastic lore surrounding the Legendary Pokémon. Ho-Oh is the sky’s protector, and after a horrible tragedy befell three other Pokémon, Ho-Oh utilized its ability to resuscitate the dead to convert them into the game’s three other Legendary Beasts, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune.

Considering his incredible feats in lore, Ho-Oh is no joke for sure. However, Arceus is rumoured to be responsible for their entire universe’s creation. If that’s anything to go by, Arceus is sure to be a supreme choice in any matchup against Ho-Oh.

Image credit: Chase Morello

Kyogre vs. Arceus

Kyogre (670) is a Water-type Pokémon that first appears in Generation 3. It is referred to as the Sea Basin Pokémon. Kyogre can produce massive storm clouds that cover the whole sky and cause torrential rain.

According to folklore, Kyogre is the Pokemon who increased the sea by enveloping the land with torrential rains and massive tidal surges. This Pokemon is said to have enlarged the sea by delivering severe rains. It is capable of manipulating water.

In terms of strength, Arceus is no slouch, even though he’s a normal type Pokemon. Arceus’ combat power is still higher than Kyogre’s 4652, making him an assured victory when combined with his type-changing abilities.

Primal Kyogre is one of the most powerful Water-type Pokemon out there.

Reshiram and Zekrom Aren’t The Most Powerful Pokémon of All Time

Whereas Dialga and Palkia were deities beyond time and space, Zekrom and Reshiram appeared to be a step backwards in terms of power. Sure, they could conjure fire and lightning like no other Pokémon in the world, but that was the extent of their abilities.

Arceus, with no other unique abilities, would be able to readily discover and exploit an opening. We’d guess he could also divert their strikes or, at the absolute least, defend against them. He wouldn’t have much of a problem with that.

Plus, there’s not much a light and dark combination can do to a Pokemon that is able to command all types. Therefore, Arceus easily takes the top spot here as well.

Arceus Is The Most Powerful Pokémon of All Time

Arceus is easily the strongest Pokemon in the known universe established in both the game and anime. His power isn’t one that’s necessarily over the top, but it is still definitive in nature. Therefore, it’s hard to see any other legendries besting him. For Arceus, it’s just a matter of getting him the Z-Crystals and Plates necessary for him to be fully useful in a fight. I think that’s the hardest part of getting Arceus to be effective in a fight.

Top 10 Strongest & Most Powerful Pokémon in 2022

Have you ever wondered which Pokémon are the most powerful and the strongest? Which ones are able to defeat all the others? Which Pokémon has the most amazing abilities, special attack and moves?

Well, we’ve dug deep and compiled a list of the strongest and most powerful Pokémon.

10. Kyogre

Image credit: Chase Morello

Equivalent to Poseidon in its reign, Kyogre rules the seas with the ability to manipulate water. The legends recount that this Pokémon initially created the seas through violent storms and endless tidal waves.

Although Groudon’s capabilities are quite similar as seen in the epic battle between the two Pokémon, the type-advantage would certainly bring Kyogre to victory.

Seeking to gain the power of nature, the motives of Kyogre were deeply intertwined with its abilities. However, with Rayquaza’s intervention, Groudon and Kyogre’s battle came to a close resulting in Kyogre entering an eternal state of sleep.

9. Solgaleo

With the ability to generate “Ultra Wormholes” and travel through “Ultra Space”, this Generation VII Psychic and Steel-type Legendary Pokémon is easily one of the most powerful creatures in the franchise.

Some of its power comes from its unique abilities, “Sunsteel Strike” and “Z-Move Searing Sunraze Smash.”

Sunsteel strike causes the opponent to be struck with incredible force regardless of its abilities or type.

The latter is an upgraded Z-Move version which is capable of increasing the damage output exponentially.

8. Darkrai

Darkrai, also known as the Pitch-Black Pokémon, is a Dark-type Mythical Pokémon introduced in 2007.

This Pokémon is responsible for countless nightmares which can only be deterred with a Lunar Wing from Cresselia, the other member of the Lunar Duo.

Despite its vicious appearance and abilities, Darkrai does not act with malice, but in self-defence.

Counter to popular belief, the Pokémon was revealed to be weaker than both Dialga and Palkia in The Rise of Darkrai.

Still, this Pokémon is far stronger than most in the series and is arguably the creepiest and most powerful.

7. Palkia

This legendary Pokémon inhabits the Sinnoh-region and opposes the Second Law of Thermodynamics, entropy, with its existence.

Each breath from Palkia increases the stability of space, signifying its role as a deity in the creation mythology.

The legendary Pokémon is believed to live in an alternate dimension, but possess the ability to cross over into our universe at will.

Palkia is a Water and Dragon type Pokémon of Generation IV with boosted stats that encourage all trainers to search for and catch it in the 2006 video game, Pokémon Pearl, from GameFreak.

6. Giratina

One of the more mysterious Legendary Pokémon, Giratina was also introduced in Generation IV as the face of Pokémon Platinum.

The appearance we generally imagine is in fact the Altered Forme of Giratina. Its natural form, or Origin Forme, is unleashed when exposed to a Griseous Orb or in the Distortion World. This allows it to levitate through space and travel at incredible speeds.

This Pokémon is extremely violent and protective of its home leading to its banishment from the real world. For this reason, it simply watches the human world from its home.

The Ghost and Dragon type Legendary Pokémon is capable of great destruction with its exclusive move, “Shadow Force.” It’s easily one of the most powerful Pokémon.

5. Dialga

Palkia’s counterpart, the legendary Steel and Dragon type Pokémon appeared as the face of Pokémon Diamond.

Dialga, also referred to as the Temporal Pokémon, is the time component of Sinnoh’s creation trio. The Pokémon is capable of altering time in any way imaginable. In the anime, we have seen Dialga accelerate, slow down, and even freeze time.

The universe’s time supposedly began upon Dialga’s birth and only continues to flow because of its life. Destruction of Dialga would be the end of the world and death for all beings. This fact alone earns this Pokémon a spot as the top ten strongest Pokémon in the franchise.

Its power has been demonstrated through its battles with Palkia which cause irreparable damage to the universe. The Temporal Pokémon’s signature move is the Roar of Time which allows it to overwhelm nearly any other Pokémon.

4. Mewtwo

This Pokémon was created in a laboratory through DNA engineering experiments on Mew and is reflected in its bipedal appearance. As the dominating figure of the Mew duo, Mewtwo is an extremely muscular Pokémon with incredible agility and dynamic attacks incorporating its thick tail.

Unlike other Pokémon, it lacks empathy for all other lifeforms.

As a bioengineered weapon, Mewtwo is only capable of brainstorming strategies and tactics to overwhelm its enemies. The Pokémon is incredibly intelligent and capable of both telepathy and mind control. Mewtwo can also generate psychic waves through its unique ability, Psystrike.

All of these abilities combined with its terrifying mindset make Mewtwo the deadliest and the strongest Pokémon in the series.

3. Deoxys

This Psychic type Mythical Pokémon is capable of transforming its appearance and abilities. It also has the ability to move at a high speed — in fact, it bears the highest base Speed Stat of all Pokemon.

The four forms we know of are Normal Forme, Attack Forme, Defense Forme, and Speed Forme.

Depending on which Nintendo DS game you played (Ruby/Sapphire/Colosseum/XD, FireRed LeafGreen, Emerald), you would encounter Deoxys in a different form.

With the ability to effectively change its stats to optimize itself for battle against the opponent, it is safe to say that this Pokémon is one of the strongest in the franchise.

One additional feature that makes this creature so powerful is the ability to create clones of the Normal Forme which can fight at a similar power level as the original. Its psychokinetic powers like Psycho Boost paired with its 4 unique forms and cloning ability make it the third strongest Pokémon introduced thus far.

2. Rayquaza

The Sky High Pokémon, Rayquaza, was introduced in Generation III as the face of Pokémon Emerald.

This Dragon and Flying Type Legendary Pokémon can Mega Evolve into Mega Rayquaza by simply consuming meteoroids. This is due to its specialised mikado organ which stores enough energy to activate the Mega Evolution.

Rayquaza possesses some of the strongest attacking abilities of all Pokémon.

The one drawback that keeps it from being the most powerful Pokémon is its condition to Mega Evolve. Rayquaza must use a manoeuvre known as Dragon Ascent which will lower its defence in order to maximise attacking efficiency and thus Mega Evolve.

1. Arceus

The equivalent to Zeus of Greek Mythology, Arceus is referred to as the Alpha Pokémon.

Introduced in Generation IV, Arceus is believed to be the first Pokémon that created the Pokémon universe, including the creation trio. It was able to shape the universe by utilising its 1000 arms.

Having literally created all life, it is not strange to assume that Arceus also possesses the ability to take it away. Some powers of Arceus seen in the anime include halting time, rematerialising destroyed land or even people, and reducing things to nothingness.

As the creator of the Pokémon universe, Arceus rules benevolently from behind the scenes. Although it is generally portrayed as compassionate and caring, Arceus will not hesitate to destroy those who oppose it.

Arceus’ special move, “Judgement”, supports the idea that Pokémon creators would like us to believe that it truly functions as the God of the Pokémon universe.

Honourable Mentions

Groudon is definitely worth mentioning too. This Pokemon is capable of transforming while holding the Red Orb. The Red Orb is a Generation 3 Legendary Artifact and it turns Groudon from a Ground Type into Ground and Fire Types.

Another powerful Pokemon worth mentioning is Necrozma, one of the only Pokémon not tied to a specific dimension. Ultra Necrozma has a base stat total of 754 which is even higher than Arceus’s previous record of 720. However, Ultra Necrozma needs two other Pokémon and the light of an entire region to use this form.

Kyurem Black and Kyurem White are the strongest Ice-type Pokemon.

Who is the No. 1 Pokemon trainer?

Even though Lance is one of the earliest additions to the Pokémon universe (first appearing in the Kanto region), he is considered to be one of the most powerful Pokémon trainers of all time. However, many would argue that Leon, the World Coronation Series Monarch, is. Leon has a Charizard that can Gigantamax.

Do you agree with our list? Are these the strongest and most powerful Pokémon?

Feature Image Credit: Trinity Trio by legendguard