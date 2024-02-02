Summary:

Anime or Japanese animation has made its way to the mainstream market of Western media, expanding to video games, comics, movies and even fashion items. Shows like One Piece, Full Metal Alchemist, and Naruto have become staples of the industry. As anime becomes more and more popular (introducing the world to Japanese culture), fans have been arguing about who the most powerful anime characters are. But today, we’ll be looking at the top 10 best anime series of all time according to fans around the world. The results shown here are not just based on only one person’s opinion. Instead, we’ve headed over to My Anime List and compiled a list based on the votes of anime fans worldwide. Here is the best anime of all time, as voted by you, the fans.

1. Code Geass

Code Geass follows the story of Lelouch Lamperouge, the black prince of The Holy Empire of Britannia, who uses the power of the Geass to build a world based on his ideals. Lelouch was once known as Lelouch vi Britannia but was exiled, taking on his new alias. With this power and leading The Black Knights, he liberates all of Japan and starts a rebellion under the alias “Zero”. Unfortunately for him, he soon finds out that Geass is not only a gift but a curse as well. Every anime fan knows why Code Geass is known as a legendary series. With its intense fight scenes, captivating storyline, and amazing character designs, it’s no wonder so many fans love it. But what’s more intriguing about this series is its surprising ending. Go watch the show and see for yourself why Code Geass offers the BEST ENDING in all of anime.

2. Naruto

If you thought that Naruto wouldn’t be making the list, you’re clearly not an anime fan. Naruto is one of the staples and an iconic series of the anime industry. It has shaped the childhood of so many fans and gone on to become legendary. The series and the movies have some of the most relatable and yet diverse cast of characters. Even the villains in the franchise have captivating and emotional backstories. While it is one of those longer-running series, Naruto is a surefire way to get that big dose of nostalgia.

3. The Monogatari Series

As confusing as the watch order of The Monogatari Series is, there’s no doubt that this anime series is one of the greats and the best of all time. With the deep themes present all throughout the series, it definitely is for the more dedicated anime fans. The series follows Koyomi Araragi, a third-year high school student who becomes inexplicably entangled with a vampire after she attacks him. After that, he isn’t quite human. The Monogatari Series is a masterpiece that’ll touch the heart and captivate the soul. The plot is the real selling point of this series. With a lot of mystery, romance, and even supernatural elements all mixed into one show, it is one to look out for.

4. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a bit newer than others on this list, but there’s no doubt that it’s worthy of its spot. The anime series has some of the most memorable fight scenes and the best character designs. Speaking of which, the main protagonist of the series is Yuji Itadori, a relatively normal boy until he became Sukuna’s vessel, a cursed spirit known as the Disgraced One, or the King of Curses. Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen’s portrayal of female characters is also very on-point, and it’s a bit rare to see that in most anime. The gritty and dark storyline also fits in perfectly. The writers are not afraid to kill off characters and shock the viewers to their core. Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely one of the best anime series of all time.

5. Attack on Titan

Not only well-known for having one of the most popular anime openings of all time with Shinzou wo sasageyo, but this franchise has also been the talk of most anime fans, especially since studio MAPPA picked up the job for turning the anime to the big screens. Despite the dispute about the change in studio, Attack on Titan has been a hit week by week. This series will put you on the edge of your chair with its jaw-clenching turn of events. Deserving its place in any top 10, there’s no doubt that Attack on Titan is one of the best and most epic anime series of all time.

6. One Piece

One Piece might be one of the longest-running anime series to this day. Hence, the top spot on this list. For a total of 20 years and counting since its launch in 1997, the franchise has been on top of the charts and garnered several awards along the way. One thing that is commendable about the series is its well-written variety of characters.

7. Gintama

Gintama is an all-time favourite when it comes to brightening up the spectrum with its hilarious spills and shenanigans. Gintoki Sakata is the main protagonist of the series, a highly-skilled samurai. He became known as the Shiroyasha – White Yaksha, a demon in Buddhism and Hinduism, a name given to him as a result of his demonic skills and swordsmanship, white clothing, and silver hair. This seems in complete opposition to the silly expression he usually wears. It’s a no-brainer that this anime takes the second-highest spot as one of the best anime of all time since this is one of the best episodic series there is.

8. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Action, powers, philosophical themes, a rollercoaster ride on relatable human emotions, and the list goes on! Grasping the throne as the number 1 entry is Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The quest of the Elric brothers in order to reinstate their bodies is a front-seat ticket you won’t regret watching. Its play on fantasy worlds and dwelling in the many aspects of the human experience is what shapes the story.

9. Dragon Ball Z

A young warrior named Goku, along with his friends, are tasked with defending their planet from an onslaught of attacks from extraterrestrial enemies. But things aren’t as straightforward as it is on paper, with Goku learning that he, too, is from another planet and a huge number of twists through the show’s ’90s run. Most kids growing up in the ’90s would have watched or come across Dragon Ball Z. In South Africa, this was a huge hit, as I recall all my friends rushing home between 4PM and 5PM when the show aired. Whether we were in the middle of a game of football or cricket, the streets would clear. This was the impact of the show, which many still remember fondly today.

10. Hunter x Hunter

For many, Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is the best (or at least one of the top 10) anime series of all time — even if it seems a lot like Dragon Ball. The show ties together themes of power, our connections to each other and our humanity in a story that could feel overwhelming for some. It tells the story of Gon Freecss, a 12-year-old boy rookie hunter who seeks to reconnect with his long-lost father and discovers he is a world-renowned Hunter (a unique individual capable of tracking down secret treasures and rare beasts). Along the way, our young hero meets other hunters and encounters the paranormal. Gon is athletic, adventurous and not the smartest, but he seems to have a heart of gold. Having grown up in a rustic environment, he is great with animals and incredibly determined. But does Gon have what it takes to become a hunter himself? Voted as the 16th best anime of 2000 in the Animage Anime Grand Prix, both the art and the animation of Hunter x Hunter has been praised by critics and fans.

And there you have it. That’s my list of the top 10 best anime series of all time, according to fans. I can imagine that at least five of these shows would be on many lists, with quite a few being challenged.

Tell us, what are your top 10 best anime series of all time and which other anime titles belong on our list?

