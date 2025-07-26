Zack Snyder fans are proving, once again, that they aren’t ready to move on. While James Gunn’s Superman (2025) is flying high with $472.4 million at the box office, Snyder loyalists are dropping serious cash on a new McFarlane Toys crowdfunding campaign. In just three days, the campaign hit $400,000. For something that’s supposedly “dead,” the Snyderverse, especially Zack Snyder’s Justice League, still has a pulse.

The campaign, McFarlane Toys’ fourth for its Club Drawing Board, is a love letter to Snyder’s Batman v Superman and Justice League. The centerpiece is a 20-inch Batmobile straight from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But it doesn’t stop there. With tiered support levels, backers can upgrade the car into the Justice League version, add Ben Affleck’s Batman, a light-up Batsignal, and “Justice Is Gray” seven-inch figures of Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman. Oh, and if you’re willing to shell out $189.99 (plus shipping), you get all of that bundled with a Todd McFarlane–autographed metal Justice League poster.

McFarlane’s own pitch is clear: “Turning concept into reality! Our crowdfunding platform helps bring fan and artist-inspired figures to production. For the first time, McFarlane Toys seeks to produce the Batmobile from the Batman v Superman movie in 7” scale.”

Oh, yeah, they know Snyder fans will pay for their small piece of nostalgia.

Image Credit: McFarlane Toys

This isn’t McFarlane’s first dance with Snyderverse merch either. Since 2020, the toy company has been the go-to for DCEU figures, from Man of Steel to Wonder Woman 1984 and even Blue Beetle. But recently, they’ve been revisiting early DCEU history with new Batman v Superman figures—like Nightmare Batman and a Superman vs. Doomsday two-pack. What makes this latest wave special is that it’s the first time Snyder’s Trinity is being done in black-and-white, perfectly matching the “Justice Is Gray” cut of the four-hour Justice League.

So why is McFarlane leaning into Snyder nostalgia when James Gunn’s DCU is supposed to be the future? Because it sells. Snyder fans, or fans of Henry Cavill as Superman, might not have saved The Flash or Black Adam at the box office, but they’re throwing money at collectibles.

Image Credit: McFarlane Toys

Fan reactions have been exactly what you’d expect. Stanley Ipkiss posted on X: “Holy crap! The crowdfunding campaign for the BvS & ZSJL collection has nearly reached its target of $400k in 24 hours! The demand for SnyderVerse is huge. Why is WB completely ignoring it? They’d be making so much money if they listen to their actual fans. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.”

Not everyone agrees, though. One user replied bluntly: “It’s over bro.” Another added: “WB didn’t ignore the so-called demand. They gave permission to release the Snyder Cut thinking it would bring closure to all of you. But instead WB shot itself in the foot. Had it been a real demand for Snyder, his other projects wouldn’t have bombed that badly.”

So, is the Snyderverse really over, or are these numbers proof that WB misread the audience? If Snyder fans can raise $400,000 for a toy Batmobile in three days, maybe the real question is whether Warner Bros. left money on the table by pulling the plug too early. Would you back this Zack Snyder’s Justice League “Justice is Gray” campaign, or is this just a collector’s pipe dream?

