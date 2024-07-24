Marvel and DC have been rivals for ages, running parallel universes full of extraordinary characters and truly immersive storylines. But what if we could blur the line? What if Superman, one of the most powerful beings from DC, was to confront Thanos, the omnipotent antagonist from the MCU? Would the beloved DC hero be the saviour the MCU needs to rid itself of the perpetual presence of Thanos? Could his strength, speed, and virtually invincible nature be enough to overpower the mighty villain who wields the lethal Infinity Gauntlet? Well, the answer to these questions might just be a video edit away.

An Ingenious Video Mashup

We’ve stumbled across an awe-inspiring video that ingeniously welds together these two much-adored comic universes, bringing this dream crossover to life. Now, you can witness the mesmerising result of this hypothetical face-off in all its glory as YouTube content creator @Maaahi has whipped up a spectacular video edit that brings together these herculean entities from two distinct universes.

The video expertly combines footage from the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to create a seamless and thrilling showdown between Henry Cavill’s Superman and Josh Brolin’s Thanos. The editing is so good you won’t even know you’re watching a fan-made mashup.

The Man of Steel vs. The Mad Titan

The short clip showcases The Man of Steel’s incredible strength and powers as he goes head-to-head with the Mad Titan, providing fans with a glimpse of what could have been if these two iconic characters ever crossed paths. The video commences with a gripping monologue by Thanos about his ultimate mission – to rip the universe down to the last atom and construct a new world order, courtesy of the Infinity Stones.

As the camera pans to Henry Cavill (who is rumoured to appear in Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine), we see him standing tall in his Kryptonian black suit (also known as the Recovery/Regeneration Suit), symbolising his return from the dead. Based on his Superman suit, we know this version of The Metropolis Marvel has faced death and resurrection, making him even more formidable. It’s the same suit the beloved hero wears in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when he faces the ultimate threat of Steppenwolf and Darkseid. So, we know this fan-made mashup draws inspiration from the Snyder Cut of Justice League and not Joss Whedon’s infamous version.

Superman Dominates The MCU Battle

Throughout the video, Superman pretty much dominates the fight, with enough time to even rescue a vulnerable Groot and Rocket Raccoon from a barrage of bullets raining down from Thanos’s attacking warship. Supe’s power and speed go unmatched as the spacecraft is effortlessly torn to shreds by his intense laser vision.

As Thanos begins to muster yet another monologue, Superman seizes the chance to address the Mad Titan’s Achilles heel. Yes, the Man of Steel was smart enough to go for the head (sorry, Thor) and take out the powerful villain once and for all. And just like that, the battle is over as quickly as it began.

Although the ease of Thanos’ defeat at Superman’s hand may not entirely convince me (the formidable Thanos hardly even gets to throw a punch), The Crusader from Krypton, in his resurrected form, has proven his strength and prowess time and again. However, it is essential to remember that the Dark Lord is an incredibly formidable opponent with immense power and cunning tactics. So, the video slightly underplays the true extent of Thanos’ abilities.

You can check out this epic mashup below and witness the awe-inspiring display of power as Superman unleashes his full might against Thanos. The clash between these iconic characters is a spectacle that fans of both comic universes won’t want to miss.