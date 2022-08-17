It is claimed that Superman actor Henry Cavill has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hyperion in Loki season 2.

I know, yet another rumour about a DC actor joining the MCU. Once again, it is being claimed that Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill has jumped ship from DC to Marvel. This time the rumour suggests that he will be starring in Loki season 2 on Disney+.

Also, unlike previous, vague rumours, this one includes who Henry Cavill will supposedly be playing, none other than Hyperion, who is often described as the Marvel version of Superman.

As mentioned, this is not the first time that the beloved British actor has been rumoured to be joining the MCU. A while back there was one suggesting that both Cavill and Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson were in talks with Marvel. Back then, however, it was said that he would play Captain Britain, which seems unlikely now that Kevin Feige has given the role to Captain Carter Hayley Atwell.

Spreading Like a Done Deal

Of particular interest is the fact that the Hyperion wiki page has recently been updated to stoke this rumour, making it sound like a fact and a done deal that Henry Cavill will 100% be playing the character. However, wiki pages can be updated by anyone, and this does not mean that it is true.

The wiki reads: “Hyperion will be portrayed by Henry Cavill in the second season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) television series Loki (2023).”

Hyperion is portrayed in many different ways in the comics, but in relation to Kang, the villain is a member of The Squadron Sinister, Marvel’s evil version of the Justice League that was assembled by the Grandmaster to battle the enemies of Kang the Conqueror, The Avengers.

Rumour’s Origin

Although there are many rumours about The Witcher actor moving to the MCU, this one, in particular, seems to have originated from the Cinestealth Twitter account where it is claiming that “A super huge actor *might* have been cast as a villain set to debut in Loki S2… and, if true, would break the internet (for several reasons beyond just hype).”

The account then later clarified that “Yes, I was hinting at Henry Cavill as Hyperion.”

The Henry Cavill / Marvel rumour doesn’t appear to just be baseless as they have further commented that “From what I gather, Loki S2 will introduce Squadron Supreme as a The Boys-style riff on the Justice League from another timeline. Arrogant, evil analogues for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc… but they end up working for/with Kang as his muscle in Kang Dynasty. So not just ‘MCU Superman’… Evil MCU Superman!”

Although nothing is confirmed, fans seem to think there is some truth to the rumour as Charles Murphy (a known Marvel scooper) of the Murphy’s Multiverse website has also retweeted the Henry Cavill Hyperion tweet.

Likely or Unlikely?

Whether the rumour is true or not, if Henry Cavill were to abandon ship and swim over to Marvel, it would mean that his days as DC’s Man of Steel are officially over.

A DC insider mentioned that Cavill could easily return as Superman if he wanted to, but was demanding too much money from DC. If the rumours were true that Marvel had managed to cast him, it would suggest that he is being paid more for a low-budget Disney+ series than DC was willing to offer him for a solo film.

This seems relatively unlikely.

What do you think? Out of all the rumours regarding Henry Cavill leaving DC and joining Marvel, is this one finally true?