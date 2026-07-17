Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been sold as an IMAX-scale epic starring Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. But while the film adapts Homer’s ancient Greek poem, British TV host Lindsey Russell boiled down the entire plot to something any 5-year-old would recognize: Finding Nemo.

During a press junket clip that has been shared online over the last few days, Russell put the wild theory to The Odyssey actors Hathaway and Damon: “The Odyssey‘s basically Finding Nemo,” she said, pointing out that both stories actualy have the exact same setup: “It’s just a guy looking for his dad, and his dad’s out there looking for him.”

That’s when it clicked for everyone, including Hathaway, who continued to run with the idea. “Does that make me Dory?” she asked, before answering her own question with shock and surprise. “I think I’m Dory. I just keep swimming.”

Image Credit: Disney

Hathaway wasn’t done yet, of course. She then points out that Polyphemus, the Cyclops that torments Odysseus and his crew, is basically Finding Nemo‘s shark, Bruce. “Am I wrong?” Hathaway asked with a smile. She got it and clearly loved the comparison.

Damon, on the other hand, was mostly quiet throughout the conversation. He only popped in to say one thing: “Perfect way to contextualise the movie.” But even he couldn’t keep a straight face.

Hathaway then asked Russell if she plans to share the theory with Christopher Nolan. “Are you going to say this to Chris?” she said with a smile. Russell was quick to say no, joking that she couldn’t.

It’s a throwaway bit, but, when you think about it, it’s not actually a bad read on the film. The Odyssey basically follows Odysseus on a decade-long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he is battling monsters and gods, while Tom Holland’s Telemachus searches for his father.

The Cyclops comparison works too. Polyphemus isn’t just a random monster Odysseus fights. He’s Poseidon’s son, and blinding him is what turns the god of the sea against Odysseus. And when you think about it, that’s structurally close to what the ocean itself does to Marlin – who faces sharks, jellyfish and the ocean itself to get back to his son.

It’s basically the same story, right?

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Jon Bernthal all filling out the mythology. Nolan wrote, directed and produced the film with his wife, Emma Thomas, adapting Homer’s 8th-century BC poem for the screen.

Finding Nemo… I mean, The Odyssey is in cinemas now.