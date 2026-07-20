Seven years after The Big Bang Theory wrapped, the franchise is heading somewhere it has never gone before: the multiverse. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the fourth spinoff in the Big Bang Theory universe, premieres Thursday, July 23, 2026 on HBO Max, sending Stuart Bloom and a run of familiar faces, including Wil Wheaton and Joshua Malina, spiraling across alternate realities after one of Sheldon’s old inventions goes catastrophically wrong.

It’s a strange bit of timing for a years-old Big Bang Theory fan theory to resurface, but here we are. With the franchise now literally putting alternate versions of Leonard, Penny, and the gang on screen, a much darker piece of Big Bang Theory fan lore feels newly relevant. It argues that the “real” Pasadena timeline we all watched for 12 seasons was never real to begin with.

Was It All Just In Sheldon Cooper’s Head?

After 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and seven seasons of Young Sheldon, there’s been more than enough time (and episodes) to get to know Sheldon Cooper and the nerdy gang. However, there are some people out there who think we know nothing at all. According to a now-deleted fan theory posted on Reddit, the audience needs to question everything they witnessed about these characters and their behavior. Why? Because none of it is real, and it’s all a figment of Sheldon’s imagination.

Fair enough, the whole “none of it is real” theory grates on everyone at this point, because it’s the low-hanging fruit of every fan-led conspiracy theory, but this one makes a compelling point worth debating. Everyone knows Sheldon is highly intelligent, witty, and hardly immune from putting his foot in his mouth at the worst and best of times, but did he create an imaginary world filled with friends and adventures to fill a specific void in his life?

“I’d say it was total isolation,” a Redditor wrote. “Every scene of the show he’s in isn’t how it seems. It’s just him in reality. A genius spectrum mind with no real human connection. Crushed by loneliness every human craves I think at some level. The ‘big bang’ wasn’t physics; it was his psyche fracturing and creating a world where he finally belonged. Since his already broke.”

Jim Parsons Already Hinted At Sheldon’s Cluelessness

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In an interview with Variety in 2016, Jim Parsons admitted he loved Sheldon’s lack of sentimentality and “just enough level of cluelessness to get away with saying some of the most outlandish and inappropriate things.” It’s a good point, because Sheldon really does get away with a lot in The Big Bang Theory, especially in the way in which he treats people – intentionally or not.

The “Phoebe Buffay Syndrome” Connection

Someone else who is similar to Sheldon in this way is Phoebe Buffay from Friends. As a matter of fact, a Redditor suggested that Sheldon could be experiencing what’s referred to as “Phoebe Buffay Syndrome.” And what is that, you may ask? “Phoebe was a homeless busker in front of the Central Perk watching a group of friends and imagining she is part of that group,” the user wrote.

Like Phoebe, could it be that Sheldon is someone who watches Leonard Hofstadter, Penny, Howard Wolowitz, and Raj Koothrappali and dreams that they’re all friends in real life? Makes you look at The Big Bang Theory through a different lens now, doesn’t it?

A Darker Read: Grief, Isolation, and a Mental Hospital

After “The Big Bang Theory isn’t real” theory was posted on Reddit, several commentators weighed in on the possibilities about what could be happening, or what led Sheldon Cooper to create this new world in his mind. One suggested that the death of Sheldon’s father, George Sr., may have had an exceptionally traumatic impact on him, resulting in Sheldon dissociating from reality.

“I’ve read a theory online (I don’t recall where) that Sheldon was actually living in a mental hospital lost inside his own mind,” another Redditor wrote. “Penny is another patient that he connects with. Leonard is the orderly that is responsible for caring for him.”

Someone pointed out the obvious here and how it sounds an awful lot like what happens in Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, but it’s a theory that sounds plausible, especially if you fancy traveling far down this rabbit hole and spiraling into the infinite storytelling possibilities.

Or Maybe It’s Just a Sitcom

Image Credit: CBS

Alternatively, maybe The Big Bang Theory is real, and this theory is only head canon to the few diehards who want it and Sheldon Cooper to be more than a TV show. Maybe it just is a sitcom about an intelligent, awkward geek having the time of his life with his friends. As they say, the simplest answer is often the right one. But hey, where’s the fun in being a fan without a bit of speculation?

Does The Multiverse Make This Theory More Believable?

Image Credit: HBO Max

It’s worth asking whether the franchise’s new direction makes this theory feel more plausible or less. The franchise is now openly playing with alternate versions of its characters as canon rather than fan speculation, which either undercuts the “none of it was real” read entirely, or hands it a strange new layer of self-aware irony, depending on how charitable you’re feeling toward Reddit.

Either way, the timing means the debate isn’t going away just yet. HBO Max has also just launched an official companion podcast for the new series, hosted by Wil Wheaton and Felicia Day, breaking down each episode’s twists as they air. That gives fans yet another weekly venue to keep picking the multiverse, and maybe Sheldon’s sanity, apart.

RELATED: Scenes The Big Bang Theory Stars Wish You’d Forget

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres Thursday, July 23, 2026 on HBO Max.

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