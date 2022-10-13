Usually starring as a sweet or kick-ass protagonist, Chloë Grace Moretz wants to break her type-casting trend and star as a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Most stars agree that being a part of a Marvel project would be an amazing opportunity in almost any capacity, but who doesn’t have an ideal plan for whom they might want to star as in these epic movies?

This isn’t the first time that Chloë Grace Moretz has spoken about being interested in joining the MCU as a Marvel villain, as last year she had an interview with Capital FM. In the interview, she said that taking part in a Marvel project would be a great opportunity.

“I’ve always had this want to play a villain, but I think people might peg me more as a superhero. I would enjoy to be, of course, in the Marvel Universe, in any way, shape, or form.”

It seems like the Kick Ass actor might be turning her dreams into a reality as she has reportedly met with Marvel about playing a villain in an upcoming project. She shared that she would prefer to bring a villain to life and explore the darker side of a character, despite her fans wanting to see her as a hero.

According to ComicBook.com, Moretz shared, “We’ve talked a little bit about it.”

“I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC and jumping into more of a darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that’d be really fun, too, but I think it’s just all about finding the one that really matches what you’re wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it’d be really fun if it was the right role and the right project,” Chloë Grace Moretz said about her discussions with Marvel.

Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation about what project she might have chatted to Marvel about, or when this might even happen. Luckily, anything can happen when it comes to Marvel Studios, and if they could bring Tom Holland’s dream of being Spider-Man to life, surely they can do the same for the lovely Chloë Grace Moretz.

The Tom & Jerry actress is set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series The Peripheral. Based on the book of the same name by William Gibson, the series is set in the distant future where society has been subtly modified by technology. Playing Flynne Fisher, this young woman’s world is turned upside down one day when she realises that she has a secret connection to an alternate reality and her own dark future. The Peripheral is set for release in just a couple of days, on October 21st.

