The Ms Marvel season finale ends with an exciting cameo from a major MCU character (Captain Marvel), and people are talking about what this means for Kamala Khan.

Ms Marvel provides the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new version of the fan-favourite Marvel Comics superhero, a normal girl who unexpectedly receives fantastic superpowers, whereafter she gets to live out her fantasy of becoming a real superhero. What teen wouldn’t want to do that?

Of course, Kamala Khan in the series Ms Marvel differs from her comic book counterpart quite a bit. In the comics, Ms Marvel is an Inhuman, a human who has dormant powers that can be traced back to an offshoot of Kree experiments. Her powers were activated by exposure to Terrigen Mists. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe version, Ms Marvel has recently been revealed to be a mutant, tying her to the iconic X-Men superhero team.

Season Finale

In the finale of Ms Marvel, “No Normal”, the season ends with Kamala Khan finally accepting her new role and responsibility as Jersey City’s protector, in a heart-warming show of acceptance as she receives her hero outfit from her mother and her father bestows her Ms Marvel moniker to her.

Midway through the credits of the finale, we are met with a sudden cameo by Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel’s idol. This cameo is brought to us courtesy of Kamala’s mysterious bangle which teleports her to an unknown location while bringing Captain Marvel to her bedroom.

What Captain Marvel’s Cameo Means

Captain Marvel is a cosmic defender. Carol Danvers travels throughout the cosmos, helping threatened planets and peoples that don’t have their own superheroes to protect them the way that The Avengers protect Earth.

Although at first Captain Marvel’s appearance might seem funny or out of place, it could have perilous implications for Ms Marvel. If she truly swapped places with the Avengers member, that means that the fledgeling superhero was likely transported to somewhere deep within the cosmos that the galactic defender was protecting and might land herself right in the middle of a battle or situation that she is not prepared for.

The Negative Zone

Another running theory is that if her bangles are what fans think they are, they might have transported her to the Negative Zone. Although the origin of the strange bangle is unknown, fans have started to think that it’s one of the Nega-Bands, an extremely powerful Kree weapon from the Marvel comics universe. It has been hinted that the bangle was removed from an unknown blue humanoid in the series as well, suggesting that fans may be onto something.

The Negative Zone is a pocket dimension that exists within its respective universe which is an extremely perilous anti-matter zone. While no one doubts that Kamala is a powerful young hero, there is no way that she has the experience to get herself out of it, and the bangle that got her into the mess probably won’t help her out of it.

Fear not! With The Marvels coming in the future, the cliffhanger will surely have a resolution.

What are your thoughts on the Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel swap?