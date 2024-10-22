A few months ago, Brandon Sklenar re-posted fan art of him as Batman for hundreds of thousands of his Instagram followers to see. Immediately, fans were ecstatic, noticing how perfectly Sklenar fit in the role. Since then, Sklenar joined the long list of actors fans want to see as the next Dark Knight, competing against heavyweights like Alan Ritchson, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Glenn Powell, Tom Bateman, Scott Adkins and maybe even Henry Cavill.

Fans Support Brandon Sklenar As Batman

We’re just a few months away from meeting James Gunn’s vision for the new DC cinematic universe, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Spearheaded by David Corenswet’s Superman, this new chapter in the DCU already looks promising, especially considering Gunn’s record. Still, the rest of the DCU remains a mystery. Besides Corenswet, every other major player in the new Justice League remains under wraps, leading to much speculation in the fandom. And a huge part of that speculation has been fueled by the actors themselves, who love to tease fans regarding their possible involvement in the revamped DCU.

One such actor is Brandon Sklenar. The actor co-stars alongside Harrison Ford in the Western series 1923, and more recently appeared in the romantic drama It Ends with Us. Already, you can notice Sklenar has a healthy acting range, though it appears the rising actor wants to add some physicality to his roles.

Sklenar seems to have one thing over the competition: his fans’ unwavering support. No matter what he posts on Instagram, there will be DC fans in the comments reminding him how much they’d love to see him as the next Batman. Sklenar, on the other hand, is more than willing to humor the fans each time they show their support.

The Casting Could Happen

In the actor’s most recent Instagram post – a few gorgeous shots taken with his Leica M11 camera – a loyal DC fan commented “The comic book fandom is fighting very hard to cast you as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the new DCU.” Sklenar replied using only a bat emoji. More commenters in the same thread encouraged the actor to contact James Gunn as soon as possible – though, considering how much social media has exploded these past few months with “Brandon Sklenar as Batman” posts , it’s safe to assume he’s already under Gunn’s spotlight.

The fandom has been posting mockups of what Sklenar’s Dark Knight could look like for the better part of 2024, but these illustrations skyrocketed after the release of It Ends with Us. The romantic drama, in which he appears alongside Blake Lively, is the actor’s first mainstream success. That alone already proves he knows how to handle the pressure of a major Hollywood release.

James Gunn Shoots Down Batman Rumours

Earlier this month, there were rumors that James Gunn and Warner Bros. were looking for a middle-aged man to play Batman. Immediately, fans believed that was Jensen Ackles’ cue to don the Dark Knight’s cowl. However, Gunn quickly shot down those rumors, in a rather eloquent manner , by the way.

With the age rumor out of the way, Brandon Sklenar being 34 – a few years older than Corenswet – makes him the perfect pick for the new DCU Batman. A fresh face that fans haven’t seen in other comic book projects might be Gunn’s secret weapon in his fight against the MCU, which now seems to recycle even more Disney actors.

If he gets the role, Sklenar would be joining David Corenswet, Millie Alcock, and the recently cast Aaron Pierre. It already looks like the DCU is stacked with star power. Let’s hope Gunn’s creativity lives up to the task of creating the cinematic universe fans deserve.

Tell us, do you want to see Brandon Sklenar as Batman in the DCU?