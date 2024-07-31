By now, we all know that Robert Pattinson’s Batman is unlikely to be connected to the main universe. So who will wear the cape and cowl? The answer is Scott Adkins, who should become the DCU’s Batman. Adkins has been linked to the part of Batman in the past. Heck, Fortress of Solitude was the outlet that released his audition video for Batman v Superman. While there were many fans who questioned if he had the star power and acting credentials to handle one of the most iconic roles in the world, there should be no dispute now. He simply is the logical choice.

The Acting Side Of Scott Adkins

Scott Adkins has built himself quite the niche as an action star. His partnership with director Isaac Florentine is well known, as the two have collaborated on fan-favourite franchises such as Ninja and Undisputed 3. However, Adkins has also stepped outside of the generic action B-movie lane to show his range as an actor extends beyond a roundhouse kick. He put on a scene-stealing performance as Diran Nazarian in the action-comedy Day Shift, while he served as one of the mystical antagonists in Doctor Strange and played the villainous Killa Harkan in John Wick 4.

It’s also films like Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday that show Adkins knows how to blend action with something more. He has honed his craft and acting skills to become more than a one-trick pony. Instead of taking on safe and expected roles, the British actor has diversified his projects and taken on more challenging parts that push him outside of his comfort zone.

Sure, it’s unlikely that Adkins will be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in the immediate future, but is that a necessary criterion to star in a comic book movie? Sorry to be the killjoy, but most of these films are not Oscar-worthy, nor should fans even care about that in the first place.

Scott Adkins Has The Martial Arts Skills To Play The DCU’s Batman

As per the lore, the Dark Knight has been trained in all the different martial arts styles from around the world. He can go toe to toe with the most lethal and dangerous fighters in the DC Universe and emerge triumphant. The Arkham video games, in particular, have focused heavily on this aspect of the character, and it’s something fans would love to see more of in the future. There was a nice taste of it in the warehouse scene from Batman v Superman , but there’s the opportunity to do even more here.

Adkins is a decorated and successful martial artist. He performs his own stunts and fight scenes, as he believes they need to look realistic and enticing for the viewers at home. Don’t give him the shaky cam nonsense, since he wants to do most of it in one shot.

Now, imagine Scott Adkins as the DCU’s Batman and taking down a variety of thugs with a blend of ninjutsu, taekwondo, and karate. Let Pattinson’s Dark Knight focus on the detective aspect of the character while Adkins takes on the action.

Does The DCU’s Batman Need To Be Young?

Discussing the plans for the DCU, Gunn tweeted , “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life.” Many fans wondered what this meant for Batman, and if the DCU is also looking for a younger version of the Dark Knight going forward. Logically, it doesn’t make sense since Matt Reeves is already tackling a younger Batman in his own isolated franchise.

Casting someone like Scott Adkins as Batman in the DCU makes perfect sense, even if the actor is in his mid-40s. He’s in incredible shape and could easily pass as a thirtysomething version of the Dark Knight. There’s no need to go down the same route as Ben Affleck’s Batman where the hero is older and tired but tackle it from an angle that he’s established and fighting crime for a few years. Plus, it opens up the door to introduce sidekicks such as Robin and Batgirl whenever the filmmakers and producers choose to.

The Perfect Batman That Never Was?

Before Ben Affleck was cast as the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman, the rumour mill turned into a circus with everyone being linked to the iconic role. One name, though, which giddied many Batman fans was Scott Adkins (The Expendables 2, Ninja, The Legend of Hercules). The hype machine went into overdrive when it was confirmed that Warner Bros. had auditioned Scott Adkins, who is trained in ninjutsu, judo, karate, jujutsu, wushu, Krav Maga, capoeira and (breathe) jeet kune do for the Batman role.

In an interview with Behind the Mask Presents, Adkins said, “They asked me to audition. Yeah, so I did. But that’s as far as it went. I know there was a big campaign on the Internet, which was great for the free publicity, but I think that’s because obviously Batman is a martial artist to such that’s his superpower. Isn’t it? People are disappointed that he has not been shown off as the martial artist he should be. I guess I look like Bruce Wayne.”

Adkins hit the nail on the head: he does look a lot like a suave and dapper Wayne. Flip through the pages of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Batman run and you’ll see the uncanny resemblance. In addition, he possesses the freak of nature physique that will scare the holy hell out of criminals. I’m sure that Adkins can break arms merely by locking them between his abs.

Simply put: Scott Adkins is a real ninja and can do a standing backflip. Do we need to say more? While the general action scenes of the Batman movies have been pretty good, Scott Adkins possesses frightening skills that could raise the levels to insatiable heights.

In 2019, Fortress of Solitude leaked Scott’s audition tape for Batman v Superman. The video went viral, with many fans commenting and sharing their enthusiasm about Adkins as The Caped Crusader. A few days later, the Boyka: Undisputed actor took to social media to address the leak .

In true class, Adkins continued to prove that he deserves a shot at playing The Dark Knight, even impersonating the famous Christian Bale Batman voice. Seen without his famous goatee and sporting a slightly cleaner look, he goes on to address the leak and mentions that he doesn’t mind that the video leaked because he thinks it was a good audition. Which it was.

Truth be told, the martial arts actor might never get a chance at Batman, a fact that he admits in the video, but he remains hopeful. And so do his fans.

A TV Batman Instead?

There was a group of fans who hoped that Adkins would turn up in the DC Universe’s Titans. After all, the first season didn’t show Bruce Wayne’s face, just silhouettes and stunt doubles Alain Moussi and Maxim Savarias doing all the action work. So, anyone could’ve grabbed the cape and cowl and jetted off in the Batmobile.

Judging by the internet’s reaction to his audition video, if Adkins had been cast as Batman in Titans, it would’ve undoubtedly broken social media for a few hours. He was a popular choice, and it would’ve afforded the show a bona fide martial arts star as the Caped Crusader—something that fans have dreamed of for decades and what Adkins mentioned in his interview.

Unfortunately, it never happened as Iain Glen secured the role . Take nothing away from Glen because he’s a fantastic performer; however, an aging Bruce is best kept for Batman Beyond stories. Fans want to see a peak Batman battling next to Dick Grayson/Nightwing.

Sure, the show is called Titans and not Batman, but no one would complain if the Dark Knight swooped in and assisted the other heroes, showing off the same sort of moves as Adkins did in Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing. In fact, it’d probably ensure a few extra subscriptions every month for HBO Max.

Put simply: Scott Adkins is the Batman the DCU needs and deserves. Find us a better option – we’ll wait.

