Ray Nicholson, with his uncanny resemblance to his father, Jack Nicholson, and standout performance in Smile 2, would be an ideal choice for the next Joker in the DCU.

DC’s Search for the Next Joker

After Joker: Folie à Deux left us all speechless (and not in a good way) and seeing the success of The Penguin in expanding Matt Reeves’ Batmanverse, it’s more than likely that DC should probably be looking for their next Joker. After all, it’s more than likely that the Clown Prince of Crime will also be a part of James Gunn’s emerging DCU.

The actors who’ve taken the Joker mantle have all joined a select legacy of icons among the DC fandom, for better or worse. Even the most divisive casting choices, like Jared Leto, have proved to be fondly remembered among fans. After the Dark Knight himself, everyone wants to play the Joker.

Even if the sequel was less than warmly received by fans, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker remains one of the most beloved adaptations of the comic book villain. Whoever plays Joker next won’t have it easy with fans. Other than casting a legacy Joker to play the part, the producers at Warner Bros. would better look for someone who evokes some of that classic Joker malice. So why not cast the guy who looks exactly like Jack Nicholson?

Ray Nicholson: The Spitting Image of His Father

Horror fans might be familiar with Ray Nicholson, who recently starred in the terrifying sequel Smile 2 . Ray bears an uncanny resemblance to his father. It’s clear he won the genetic lottery, featuring Jack Nicholson’s trademark menacing smile that made him such a legendary character in films like The Shining.

Although Ray has appeared in a few other roles across the years, Smile 2 proves he could be the perfect cast for any thriller. Beyond that, the movie’s subject allows him to shine, as he evokes the best performances of his semi-retired dad.

Why Ray Nicholson Should Be the Next Joker

When someone can channel Jack Torrance with such ease as Ray Nicholson, there’s no doubt about it anymore: Ray should at least get the opportunity to become the next Joker, thus evoking the menacing gangster persona his father instilled into the character in Tim Burton’s Batman.

At 32, Ray is just the right age to join the DCU. Recently, have begun noticing a worrying trend of casting aging actors in new comic book roles. More noticeably, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. The actor is already 49 years old, which is six years older than Robert Downey Jr. was when he first played Tony Stark. Some fans discuss whether or not Pascal would really be willing to play Mr. Fantastic for a decade .

Young and looking almost exactly like Jack Nicholson are two things any actor would dream of having on his resume, and Ray Nicholson has both qualities. There’s no need for him to rethread his father’s role, but his looks certainly give him an edge over some more obscure picks.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan remains in talks to embody the Clown Prince of Crime in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel . Still, the DC multiverse has never been this diverse, and Ray could end up playing the Joker in any other DC film, including The Brave and the Bold. One thing is for sure: Ray has nailed one of Jack Nicholson’s best features to perfection, and the media is already loving it .

Tell us, would you like to see Ray Nicholson as the Joker in the DCU?