Since the initial news spread that Blade is in the process of being rebooted, we have been waiting with bated breath for any kind of update. While this might have only a little bit to do with the movie, it looks like Marvel Comics is expanding the canon of Blade, and we have a new vampire slayer in town — Blade’s daughter, Brielle Brooks.

Blade, a.k.a. Eric Brooks

Few know that Blade’s real name is Eric Brooks and that he was originally born in London to a mother that was fatally attacked by the vampire Deacon Frost. First introduced by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in their 1970s Tome of Dracula series, with his half-vampire blood, Eric found that he was sensitive to sunlight, but otherwise immune to vampire attacks. Donning his iconic black shades, he swore vengeance against all of vampire kind for their crimes against humanity and his family.

His origin was changed slightly in the late 90s (to keep up with the movie adaptation) when he was bitten by Dr Michael Morbius and transformed into a Daywalker, able to walk in sunlight, but still semi-vampire and fighting his insatiable hunger for blood.

Blade has been many things over the years, always a vampire slayer, a reluctant member of a Dracula-hunting crew, and the co-founder of a monster-hunting firm (would be hilarious if this was related to Netflix’s Dayshift in any way, but its what I picture when I think of Blade running a firm), and of course a dark sunglasses and black leather jacket enthusiast.

This February he will be taking on a journey that none of us truly expected he would: becoming a dad.

Brielle Brooks

Everyone, please welcome to the stage Marvel’s latest half-vampire monster hunter, Blade’s daughter, Brielle Brooks.

First introduced in a short feature in this year’s Free Comic Book day 2022: Avengers/X-Men, we got to know Brielle Brooks as an average teen girl growing up with her mother in Atlanta when she suddenly finds herself running into a couple of local vampires. Later in the issue, we discovered that she is the daughter of the notorious shade-sporting Daywalker and that Blade left her to grow up with her mother in an attempt to keep her safe from their dangerous heritage.

The comic set it up perfectly for a probable reunion which is likely to happen in the upcoming series, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade.

Bloodline: Daughter of Blade

This five-issue miniseries was announced at the Marvel Voices panel at New York Comic Con 2022 and is scheduled to have its first issue published next February. This comic series will be the first time that Brielle Brooks has a spotlight shined on her, and will probably be the start of a successful run for the character.

Written by Danny Lore, and with art by Karen S. Darboe, the series is expected to follow Brielle Brooks as discovers her half-vampire heritage and has to learn how to deal with it alongside puberty and unexpected monster attacks.

Blade Movie Reboot

It is no little-known secret that Blade is gearing up for a reboot movie, and although times have changed, we are sure that his sullen, loner, no-nonsense demeanour won’t have changed. Seeing him paired with his daughter in the comics is going to be a wild ride in and of itself, but there are rumours that a casting call for a teen actress for the Marvel Blade movie has been made, meaning that we may get to see the dynamic between the two in live-action as well.

Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure until the movie eventually hits theatres, but we aren’t expecting that to happen until at least 2023, if not later. Nevertheless, this is the first time in a while that Blade’s story has progressed, and we are excited to see our favourite vampire-slayer kick some ass, with his daughter at his side to take some names.

What do you think about the addition of Blade’s daughter, Brielle Brooks, to the Marvel Comic Universe?