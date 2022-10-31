Horror stories are some of the most fascinating tales shared between people. Over the years, mysterious events have occurred which have triggered fears and scepticism across different countries. Whether it is thanks to old folklore or a tragic event, you’re sure to find a few people that know the sinister details. Halloween is easily the best season to amp up the fear in your area. There’s no better way to do that than with ghost stories or horror stories. That’s why we’ve decided to compile some of the most spine-chilling tales that will have you up at night, wondering if this horror stalks you too.

The Haunted Doll | Houston, Texas

Haunted dolls have always been a staple in the horror genre, but the fear factor between them varies heavily. In this particular incident, we are talking about a doll that troubled a family in the Houston area. Gifted in Christmas 2013, this Frozen Elsa doll made headlines for its unusual behaviour.

According to a report from KPRC2 Houston News, the doll often recited phrases from the movie Frozen and sang “Let It Go” when a button was pressed on its neck. This isn’t usually something off-putting, but the real kicker began when the doll randomly started to alternate its speech between English and Spanish, even when there was no button or trigger for that behaviour.

The family, interestingly enough, kept the creepy doll for more than six years without changing its batteries. Yet, the doll would still begin to speak and sing randomly. Even worse, it did this when the switch was turned off.

The doll was thrown out, but mysteriously found its return to their home. After this incident, it was sent off to a family friend in Minnesota.

The Bell Witch | Adams, Tennessee

A horror story for the ages, the Bell Witch is one that dates back to the early 1800s when a man known as John Bell moved to Red River in Adams, Tennessee. While settling, they were riddled with bizarre noises, chains rattling, dogs barking, a woman whispering and other peculiar sounds. Soon, the whispering became known as the Bell Witch.

Many in the area believed the woman to be the ghost of Kate Batts, a woman who once lived in that area. She had a dispute with the Bell’s as their former neighbour. The real mystery is that she swore vengeance on the Bell Family before she died. People believe that the Bell Witch haunted the family to fulfil her promise. Eventually, John Bell passed away due to poisoning and many still believe that this was the work of the Bell Witch.

This story is one that inspired horror films like The Blair Witch Project and An American Haunting.

Florida Devil Worshipping | St. Petersburg, Florida

In June 2012, a schoolteacher in St. Petersburg, Florida, named Danielle Harkins began to act strangely, developing a sudden interest in the occult and demonic rituals. Soon, she began to act erratic and was arrested for abusing seven of her former students.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Danielle lured the kids as a group to rid their bodies of demons. She made them cut their skins and burn those wounds in order to expel demons from their bodies. When holding a lighter to one’s hand, the fire went out, so she poured perfume on his hand before setting it on fire. He suffered second-degree burns.

The police were only able to get on top of the case thanks to a report from one of the friends of the students who participated in the odd ritual. Danielle never gave a full account of the religion she was practising with the rituals and according to the Police, she never informed them of what she was attempting to accomplish.

Zombie Road | Wildwood, Missouri

Zombie Road is a place you should never wish to find yourself in. This location is described as a hotbed for the paranormal. With ghostly activities taking place regularly, there’s no shortage of sightings or horror stories from the locals.

The actual name of this place is Lawler Ford Road and there are regular sightings of Indigenous spirits that wander the trail and even victims of train track accidents. Trains used to be in the area, but they have since been decommissioned. One unfortunate victim of a train accident was Della Hamilton McCullough.

In the 1950s, it was a popular spot for teenagers to hang out late at night. However, gruesome murders were also happening in the area at that time.

If that isn’t bad enough, the Zombie road is also rumoured to have been the home of a murderer named Zombie, who had escaped from an asylum prior to settling there.

Nowadays, the area is a nature trail, but the local authorities don’t want to risk any other tragedies, so it is closed at night and barred with a hefty fine for anyone who trespasses.

Huggin’ Molly | Abbeville, Alabama

Abbeville, Alabama is home to one of the eeriest horror stories. Huggin’ Molly is said to have originated in the early 1900s when an oversized figure in all black began roaming the streets during the witching hour, preying on unsuspecting victims. After finding her catch, she hugs them and screams loudly into their ears.

Over the years, many have given their accounts of what they believed to be Huggin’ Molly in their lives. The story is such a fear-inducing presence, that some parents have even used it to keep their children in line, stopping them from going out at night.

Interestingly enough, Abbeville fully embraces the presence of this nightmare, proudly flaunting the nickname, “the home of Huggin’ Molly.” It’s even got a family-friendly restaurant named after the scary woman.

Spooky season is a time that is boundless with dangerous stories and some alarming fears. If you want to bring back the genuine spirit of Halloween, you should indulge yourself in these horror stories. Sharing them with your friends and kids will surely bring up some fear in their eyes! It’s such a pity these have not been developed into feature films yet.

Tell us, what are your favourite horror stories to share on Halloween?