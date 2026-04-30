An iconic voice is turning 100 in a few weeks. The BBC is celebrating Sir David Attenborough with a special doccie on Friday, 8 May called David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth. But that’s only a small part of the celebration. They’ve also booked out the Royal Albert Hall, put together an orchestra, and pulled out decades of footage of the wildlife legend for the 90-minute special.

David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth will be hosted by the BBC’s Kirsty Young, who xx. “Sir David’s gift to the world has been a life spent exquisitely revealing Earth’s wonders to us all,” she said. “The very least he deserves is a big 100th birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall! I’m very happy indeed, as the host, to be able to invite everyone to the party.”

On stage, familiar faces like Michael Palin, Liz Bonnin, Steve Backshall, and Chris Packham will share stories about working with Attenborough or being inspired by him. Which is basically everyone in wildlife TV at this point.

Image Credit: BBC

If that’s not enough, BBC Earth is rolling out a full schedule in May, including Wild London on 8 May and Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure on 15 May, plus classics like Blue Planet II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

At 100 years old, David Attenborough has spent 70 of those years changing how we all see nature. According to the broadcaster, natural historian and writer, he’ll be spending the next few years taking it easy. But we just can’t imagine a wildlife documentary without him and his epic voice.

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