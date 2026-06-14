In July 2026, Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes turns 25. The film grossed $362 million worldwide and introduced the world to a Canadian model-turned-actress who looked like she was about to become Hollywood’s next big thing. Estella Warren was everywhere that summer — magazine covers, red carpets, and one of the most anticipated sci-fi blockbusters of the year. Then, almost as quickly as she arrived, she was gone.

Olympic Athlete, Chanel Model: Estella Warren Before the Movies

Estella Warren in Law & Order: Special Victims. Image Credit: NBC

Unlike some stars who pursue Hollywood dreams from the beginning of their careers. Warren was an accomplished athlete and a stellar fashion model long before her first brush with the film industry. In the early 90s, Warren was part of Canada’s national synchronized swimming team, earning a solo bronze medal at the 1995 Junior World Championship.

Her fashion career was equally distinguished. From posing for Vogue to starring in the Chanel No. 5 promotional campaign, Warren quickly became one of the most coveted working models.

How Estella Warren Landed in a $362 Million Blockbuster

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

In 2001, Warren starred in four feature films, two of them earning her mainstream popularity. While Driven wasn’t a smash hit, it gave her the chance to share credits with Burt Reynolds and Sylvester Stallone – not bad for a film debut. Later that year, Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes expanded her acting repertoire.

Even though she was landing some impressive roles, critics didn’t hold back when it came to Warren’s work. To make matters worse, she was crowned the “Worst Supporting Actress” in the 2001 Razzie Awards. 2003’s Kangaroo Jack marked Warren’s departure from the Hollywood mill, opting for smaller, more creator-driven indie projects instead.

After the Razzies, Warren Quietly Rebuilt on Her Own Terms

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

Despite her “retirement,” Warren never truly moved away from being an actress. She would soon star in a variety of indie projects and made-for-TV movies, and even guest-starred in popular TV shows, like Law & Order and Ghost Whisperer. At the same time, she took the time away from the studios as an opportunity to sharpen her modelling career.

In 2011, Warren faced a highly publicised legal incident in Los Angeles that resulted in a DUI plea and a four-month residential rehabilitation programme — a chapter she has since moved on from.

She surprised her fans when she posed nude for the cover of the third issue of WMB 3D, World’s Most Beautiful. The cover, dated June 2013, cemented her reputation as a supermodel and one of the leading faces in the fashion industry.

From Planet of the Apes to Wellness CEO: What Estella Warren Does Now

More recently, Estella Warren has embraced a calmer lifestyle, devoted to helping more people achieve their lifestyle goals. She’s the founder and CEO of NoToDiet.com, a certified fitness and wellness program. The platform, which draws on Warren’s NASM certifications in nutrition and personal training, focuses on helping people rebuild their relationship with food through personalised nutrition plans rather than restrictive dieting. Her Instagram feed blends the success stories of her organization with glimpses of her daily life and highlights from her modeling career.

In February 2026, Warren shared her Certificate of Baptism on Instagram, having been baptised at Wesley Chapel in Scarborough, Ontario — a public declaration that points to a deeper personal transformation beyond the wellness work.

As for her acting career, it has been largely on hold since 2019. After a wild ride that saw her climb to the top of the modeling world, navigate highly publicized personal and legal hurdles in the 2010s, and finally find her true calling in the health space, Warren has more than earned her time away from the flashbulbs. She’s focused on being exactly who she wants to be, and she looks absolutely flawless doing it.