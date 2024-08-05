To some Marvel fans, it might seem outrageous, but others believe Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Avengers: Endgame as their favourite MCU movie.

A Struggling MCU

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been struggling to relive its glory days lately. Ever since the Infinity Saga ended, the whole interconnected narrative of the MCU isn’t what it used to be. No amount of multiversal shenanigans has restored the box office numbers of the franchise’s pre-Endgame days, excluding Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Still, fans stick to the franchise through thick and thin, knowing that, for every The Marvels, there has to be an Avengers: Infinity War waiting just around the corner. That cinematic miracle, unfortunately, hasn’t happened yet. That’s what we’d say if it wasn’t for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 To The Rescue

Last year, Disney announced the third Deadpool film – and the first in the MCU – would be the only major MCU release of the year. Focusing on quantity instead of quality has been the franchise’s approach for years, so it was reassuring to hear we’d be back to just one film per year.

The result is a film that isn’t just one of the best since the Endgame era – it might be one of the finest in the MCU as a whole. That’s not an exaggeration or some fanboy’s perspective: critics loved Deadpool & Wolverine. For a movie that could have just been pure fanservice, the third entry in the Deadpool saga essentially fixed every issue fans might have with the MCU.

For starters, Deadpool & Wolverine knows exactly the type of movie it is. This is a Deadpool movie first and foremost, so those looking for a film that would deepen the convoluted MCU lore even further would be better off waiting for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Having the Merc with a Mouth leading the film also fixes the most notorious flaw in the franchise: the incessant quips. The MCU has always had an identity crisis with its humour. It’s fine when you have some comic relief – the only issue is that, in the MCU, everyone is comic relief. Deadpool makes the humour work in this film, resulting in a movie that manages to feel both comedic and emotional, achieving a more consistent tone than Endgame.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine Better Than Avengers: Endgame?

Both movies feature team-up events, though the stakes are decidedly less grandiose in Deadpool & Wolverine. It would be unfair to compare both films, as there’s a cultural aspect to Endgame that this Deadpool film simply can’t match. That said, the film works amazingly well as a conclusion not just to the Deadpool trilogy, but for the 20th Century Fox Marvel era as a whole.

Deadpool & Wolverine might not have the same pull as Endgame, but it sure does a better job of understanding its source material. Fans go to the movies to watch superhero films, not glorified trailers. That’s why both Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine feel so unique: they’re part of something larger, true – but they stand on their own as simply good movies.

In Deadpool‘s case, you don’t even need to watch over a dozen films to understand the plot: you just sit back, relax, and watch Deadpool and Wolverine kick ass (alongside Wesley Snipe’s Blade!) and swear for a couple of hours. If that isn’t escapist entertaining at its best, I don’t know what could be.

Tell us, do you think Deadpool & Wolverine is better than Avengers: Endgame?

