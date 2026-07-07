UPDATE (July 7, 2026): When we first covered Uwe Boll’s Citizen Vigilante trailer back in May, it had barely reached 2,000 views on YouTube. Since then, Armie Hammer’s comeback has become one of the most talked-about films in Hollywood – but not always for the right reasons. Even though it’s climbing to the top of Amazon and Apple’s sales charts, it’s been met with tons of controversy, which only escalated after the involvement of Elon Musk.

Now, according to Puck News, sources close to Hammer say the actor is very upset after watching the final cut of Citizen Vigilante, reportedly even calling the film “hateful” and “disgusting”. The report also claims that Hammer is insisting that this isn’t the film he had originally signed up for (originally titled The Dark Knight). Now, Hammer’s team seems to be doing damage control by reaching out to Puck and pushing back against the controversial film.

Hammer’s side reportedly maintains he knew the project leaned conservative but didn’t expect the final film’s messaging to land as hard as it did, claiming Boll worked from a short script rather than a full screenplay. Hammer was, by his team’s own account, willing to take almost any job after years of struggling to find work.

In one widely discussed sequence, Hammer’s character breaks into a Muslim family’s home and kills them one by one over a relative’s alleged involvement in a rape gang. That’s not the kind of scene an actor typically discovers for the first time in the edit bay, and it’s the same skepticism other outlets have raised since the Puck story broke.

UPDATE (June 30, 2026): Citizen Vigilante has had a number of surprising updates since this story first ran. After a rocky start and a ban in a number of countries, Quiver Distribution has now acquired worldwide rights to the film, covering every territory except the UK, German-speaking countries, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Armie Hammer's controversial comeback movie "Citizen Vigilante" has secured worldwide distribution via Quiver.



The deal comes after a dramatic intervention by Elon Musk, who posted the film on his X account to download in its entirety for free for 48 hours.… — Variety (@Variety) June 30, 2026

UPDATE — 29 June 2026: Turns out the 2,207 YouTube views were just the beginning. Citizen Vigilante has become one of the most talked-about films in America right now. After Elon Musk made the film available to watch for free on X for 48 hours, it exploded — landing at #1 on Amazon’s rental charts and #2 on Apple TV’s Top Movies list. It’s currently outperforming films with budgets reported to be 40 times larger, including Michael and Project Hail Mary.

Boll is already teasing a sequel set in the United States, having posted two teaser posters on X — one reportedly bearing the title Citizen Vigilante 2: The End of Somali Scams.

Update (28 June 2026): Citizen Vigilante has now been released in select theatres and on digital. But Armie Hammer’s comeback story has gotten considerably more complicated. After director Uwe Boll claimed that Germany and the UK effectively banned the film after both countries’ ratings boards refused to certify it, citing concerns that it was “inciting violence against migrants,” Elon Musk has come to his defence by allowing Boll to make Citizen Vigilante available for free for 48 hours on X. Musk himself posted the full movie on his personal X account which has over 200 million followers.

Critics have largely kept their distance from the film. There are hardly any reviews online. But World of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy, who has seen the film, confirmed that the European censorship concerns aren’t exactly unfounded. The film is an explicit anti-immigration parable with a sequence in which Hammer’s vigilante character invades a Muslim family’s home and massacres them entirely. Boll has never been subtle, but this appears to be operating at a different level of provocation, whether intentional or not.

Like we mentioned in our original article below, Citizen Vigilante being banned is probably the best thing to happen to Uwe Boll and Armie Hammer’s film.

Update (16 June 2026): There may be more attention coming than anyone expected. Germany’s film ratings board, the FSK, has refused to grant Citizen Vigilante any age classification — not an 18+ rating, not even a “No Youth Clearance” designation — effectively banning it from distribution in the country. Boll has pushed back publicly, arguing the board is using youth protection as a pretext to suppress a film that addresses migration-linked crime in Europe. The first review of the film, by Hollywood Elsewhere’s Jeffrey Wells, describes it as a “furious anti-immigration” parable — essentially a Death Wish riff in which Hammer’s character becomes a social media folk hero for his vigilante response to street crime.

Whether Boll’s frustration is genuine or the ban is a calculated piece of pre-release theatre is hard to say. Films banned in one country have a long history of using that distinction as a marketing tool. Expect “Banned in Germany” to appear on a poster somewhere before long.

Original Article: Actor Armie Hammer is officially back, and apparently nobody got the memo, or nobody seems to really care. The trailer for Citizen Vigilante, his first real shot at a Hollywood comeback, arrived on May 27, and the numbers certainly tell a story. Quiver Distribution’s official YouTube upload has now reached 10,000 views. That’s a rough start for the Uwe Boll-directed film that actually looks pretty decent.

Hammer, the Golden Globe-nominated actor who was once one of Hollywood’s leading actors, watched his career collapse after sexual assault allegations surfaced in the early 2020s. By 2022, he was actually out of work and doing a desk job as a concierge at a hotel in the Cayman Islands. He called the whole period a “brutal experience,” saying he had been “canceled” and that he was actually “broke.”

By 2025, Hammer’s career started to take off again. And for the first time in a long time, he was actually turning down roles. Then he announced Uwe Boll’s The Dark Knight, which has now been renamed Citizen Vigilante after Warner Bros. issued the filmmakers a cease-and-desist letter.

Image Credit: Quiver Distribution

Like Batman, who probably inspired the film’s original title, Citizen Vigilante follows a vigilante named Sanders who takes justice into his own hands. He hunts down criminals and becomes a public hero. This draws the attention of Interpol chief Henry, played by Costas Mandylor, who sees him as a threat.

Boll, the German filmmaker behind House of the Dead and Alone in the Dark, described it as a “very dark and violent movie” rooted in what he calls the current climate in Europe. But considering some of his films sit in IMDb’s Bottom 100 list, it’s hard to imagine this to be a masterpiece. Citizen Vigilante will be his 37th feature film, so perhaps he’s learned a thing or two by now, especially since he called himself “the only genius in the whole f***ing [movie] business.”

The trailer itself looks more competent than Boll’s reputation might prepare you for, and Hammer appears genuinely committed to the role. Citizen Vigilante is scheduled for release on June 19 via Quiver Distribution. Whether anyone shows up is a different question.

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