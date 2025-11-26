First, Nicholas Hoult misses out on Superman. Then James Gunn handed him the role of Lex Luthor as a consolation prize. Now, fans think another one of the Superman finalists might be getting a second shot at playing a superhero in the DCU. Tom Brittney, who you might know from Grantchester, was reportedly neck-and-neck with both Hoult and David Corenswet, might be the DCU‘s new Batman. Maybe.

Responding to a fan pitching Brittney as the next Bruce Wayne on Threads, Gunn dropped a very professional casting evaluation: “That guy is a great f**king actor!” And suddenly, Brittney went from “almost Superman” to “wait, is he Batman now?”

It’s not that wild if you think about it. Gunn’s already proven he’s not tossing aside anyone who had a great audition. Hoult jumped from Superman hopeful to the film’s villain. So, Brittney as Bruce Wayne isn’t unrealistic. Plus, the dude has the jawline required to play the role.

Image Credit: ITV

Gunn has been very quiet about the cast of The Brave and the Bold. He told IGN that a ton of A-listers have been sliding into his inbox trying to be Batman. “I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman.”

Brittney isn’t the only name floating around the internet. Brandon Sklenar keeps coming up thanks to Gunn publicly praising his performances. He fits the unofficial checklist: mid-30s, superhero-ready build, and great acting chops.

Before you rearrange your Funko shelf to make room for a new Batman, however, patience is required. The Brave and the Bold doesn’t have a release date yet. The script needs approval. The whole DCU is still booting up with Superman. Hollywood insiders are pointing at 2028 or 2029 for Batman’s big entrance. And, yes, that feels far away.

What we do know is that Gunn’s Batman won’t be Robert Pattinson. Matt Reeves continues to run his darker Elseworlds story. Gunn wants something closer to Grant Morrison’s comics, where Batman learns parenting is harder than punching a clown in face paint. Damian Wayne is possibly coming.

So Tom Brittney as Batman? We’re not sure. The guessing game continues. For now, we’re left with a director hyping up talented actors, a fandom connecting every dot in existence, and a Batman story waiting to swoop in when the timing’s right.

