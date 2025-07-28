Is Brandon Sklenar about to be the next Batman? The fandom certainly thinks so, and they’re not being quiet about it. After all, when your fitness trainer posts a shirtless pic of you looking like you just walked off the set of a Zack Snyder movie, people notice.

“Training one of my best friends for his biggest role yet has been a f**king blast,” wrote celebrity trainer Wesley Wilson on Instagram, alongside a photo of Sklenar looking absolutely shredded. “We pushed through the hard days and maximized the good. This is the result of showing up day after day for months and months. Hitting 2+ hour grueling workouts and eating enough elk and salmon to feed a freaking village.”

That “biggest role yet” line has fans spiraling. What role could possibly be bigger than Batman? That’s the question blowing up Sklenar’s Instagram comments, where hopeful DC fans have been tagging James Gunn like it’s their full-time job.

Image Credit: WWfit

But Sklenar isn’t exactly running from the speculation either. A few months back, the 34-year-old actor reposted fan art of himself as Batman to his hundreds of thousands of followers, and the internet lost it. Since then, it’s been a steady stream of Batman emojis, fan edits, and comments begging him to don the cowl.

And he’s been playing along. When a fan commented on one of his Leica-shot photo dumps, “The comic book fandom is fighting very hard to cast you as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the new DCU,” Sklenar simply replied with a bat emoji. Not a denial. Not a clarification. Just enough to stir the pot.

It’s not like the timing’s off, either. James Gunn’s DC Universe is starting fresh, with David Corenswet’s Superman leading the charge and Millie Alcock’s Supergirl already locked in. The new Batman is still a mystery, but the clues are starting to pile up. Rumors of a middle-aged Batman were quickly shut down by Gunn, putting 47-year-old Jensen Ackles in a tough spot, despite his vocal love for the role (and a very committed Batman Halloween costume).

Image Credit: Fan Artwork

Ackles isn’t exactly twiddling his thumbs though. He was busy as Soldier Boy on The Boys and just dropped Countdown on Amazon Prime, where he plays a rough LAPD detective, a role that might as well be labeled “gritty Batman demo reel.” But age matters. Gunn may want someone closer to Corenswet’s 31, and at 34, Sklenar fits the bill perfectly.

Sklenar’s been building momentum. After co-starring with Harrison Ford in 1923 and grabbing attention with the Blake Lively-led It Ends With Us, he’s become a serious contender. His most recent film, Drop (2025), earned strong reviews and proved he’s got more than just the looks. He’s got the range too.

Meanwhile, Fortress of Solitude ran a Batman fan poll that didn’t even include Sklenar—yet. Among the names listed, Jensen Ackles took the win with 45%, Alan Ritchson followed at 38.3%, and Scott Adkins at 16.7%. But with Sklenar’s name trending more and more in 2024 and 2025, expect that to change soon.

Is Brandon Sklenar Batman? We don’t know yet. But judging by the fan edits, the cryptic emoji replies, and the elk-fueled workouts, it wouldn’t be a shock if James Gunn’s Batphone is already ringing.

