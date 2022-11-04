Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series turned anime that was written by Koyoharu Gotouge. It follows a young Tanjiro Kamado on his quest to avenge the death of his entire family and find the cure for his younger sister Nezuko who was turned into a demon by the main villain, Muzan Kibutsuji. The anime’s quick success led to it receiving its own movie, which did extremely well and earned the title of the highest-grossing anime film of all time. Manga fans were more than happy to hear that the anime series would be getting a third season that would focus on the “Swordsmith Village” arc of the manga. With its bright, colourful style and lovable characters that you can’t help but vouch for, there’s no question why Demon Slayer has become one of the most successful media franchises. Let’s take a look at some of the Demon Slayer characters that helped to make the show so enjoyable.

Main Characters

1. Tanjiro Kamado

The most important of all Demon Slayer characters, Tanjiro Kamado is the main protagonist in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibo. He was a coal burner like the rest of his family, but after everyone but he and his younger sister were slaughtered by Muzan Kibutsuji he joined the Demon Slayer Corps and swore that he would defeat Muzan so that no one would have to suffer the same fate as him and Nezuko. While on his quest to hunt down Muzan, as well as other violent and malicious demons, Tanjiro is also searching for a cure that will transform his sister back into her human self.

Most of the time Tanjiro is a very sweet, compassionate, and understanding character (not dissimilar to many other anime protagonists) who will make sure to do everything he can so that he succeeds in his quests and is extremely protective over his sister and others he cares for.

He also prides himself on his honesty, so it is very difficult for him to lie without his face immediately giving it away. While he does have compassion for people and is able to empathize with even demons, he has very little patience for those that turn out to be rude and cowardice and is shown to have a deep simmering rage that comes out as cold and sharp violence when he is fighting mercilessly against his enemies.

When fighting demons Tanjiro uses his genius intellect and enhanced sense to analyze his enemy and their fighting style before taking them out with his incredible speed and the many different techniques used with his Breathing Style.

At first, he uses Water Breathing, because it was what was first taught to him, but due to the intense strain, it put on his body he switched to Hinokami Kagura, a fire-based Breathing Style that he remembered during the heat of battle that was once taught to him by his father. It ended up being much better suited to him.

After learning all the techniques in Hinokami Kagura, he realized that the way he fought with it had a number of unnecessary movements. He adjusted his techniques and in the process awakened Sun Breathing, a legendary Breathing Style that he doesn’t use very often.

His original voice is by Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae and his dubbed English voice is done by American voice actor Zach Aguilar.

2. Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko is the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado who was turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsiji after he slaughter her family.

Before she became a demon she had a very similar personality to her brother, in that she was extremely kind and caring, always putting the needs of others before her own and taking incredibly good care of her younger siblings. Her transformation left her unable to recall memories from her human life and while this changed her personality slightly, she still retained a lot of her previous traits.

The Demon Slayer character became fiercely protective over the people that she cared about and despite seeming to be mostly detached from her human emotions she was still able to experience occasional bouts of sadness and happiness.

She is significantly calmer than a lot of demons and shows a level of restraint and willpower against the consumption of human blood that was previously unseen. Nezuko shows no fear when fighting and doesn’t hesitate to put herself in harm’s way to protect others. This fearlessness and willpower stay with her even after she is transformed back into a human.

She is a character that speaks very little throughout the series, which is mostly attributed to the bamboo muzzle she wears to hide her fangs and restrict her if she ever does happen to lose control.

Despite her young age, Nezuko is an incredibly powerful demon who is able to survive without consuming human blood and can eventually walk in the sun (something which is impossible for other demons to do and gains her the name “The Chosen Demon”). She uses her own form of Demon Blood Art (in her case a pyrokinetic ability which allows her to produce demonic pink flames through thin air and the ignition of her blood) against her enemies and has regenerative capabilities that match that of Upper Rank demons. She also has incredible control over her blood and is able to manipulate it in such a way that she can reattach previously severed limbs.

Her original voice is Japanese voice actress Akari Kito and her English dubbed version is done by voice actress Abby Trott.

3. Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu is one of the main characters who is also a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and started out as a travelling companion of Tanjiro and Nezuko and later became their friend. He is one of the more cowardly Demon Slayers who doesn’t believe in himself despite his enhanced abilities and often claims that he’d prefer to live a normal life.

While he does have a mild womanizing nature, it is occasionally overrun by his open affection for Nezuko (he’s constantly rushing to protect her, often becoming more aggressive when she is in danger) and the moments when he is respectful of women.

Over the course of the show, Zenitsu slowly grows out of his cowardly nature and begins more mature, especially in moments of anger. This often surprises people that knew him before.

Zenitsu used the Breathing Style Thunder Breathing, which he learned from Jigoro Kuwajima, but was unable to master any more than the first six forms. This didn’t stop him from making his own modifications to the style and even using different techniques while he was unconscious, which he is able to do thanks to his enhanced hearing.

His original voice is performed by Japanese voice actor Hiro Shimono and the English dubbed version of his voice is performed by voice actor Aleks Le.

4. Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke is another one of the main Demon Slayer characters who, alongside Zenitsu, was a traveling companion and later a friend of Tanjiro and Nezuko. He is a Demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps and is most notable for the hollowed-out boar head he wears as a mask, which he dons as a way to honour his adoptive boar mother.

He is extremely short-tempered (a major contrast to Tanjiro and probably a result of his upbringing) and always looking for a fight, often overestimating his abilities and getting himself into trouble. He doesn’t always understand human interactions and can be unintentionally rude to people, but he is fiercely loyal and protective of those he cares about.

Inosuke uses Beast Breathing, his own Breathing technique similar to Wind Breathing, which he developed through his instinct and upbringing. His fighting techniques make him an unpredictable opponent in battle and his enhanced flexibility and speed give him a major advantage in many of his fights.

His original voice is by Japanese voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and the Englished dubbed version was performed by voice actor Bryce Papenbrook.

Side Characters

5. Giyu Tomioka

Giyu is a Demon Slayer and the one who found and recruited Tanjiro and let Nezuko live despite her demon nature. He has a very strong sense of justice and a rather reserved personality, often seen with a stoic expression on his face. Despite how he holds himself, he actually cares very deeply for those he is closest to, going so far as to wear mementos of his fallen friends.

He is the Water Hashira (one of the highest-ranking combatants in the Demon Slayer Corps who train other Demon Slayers so that they will stand a chance against the demons they fight) and suffers from intense survivor’s guilt.

His original voice is performed by the Japanese voice actor Takahiro Sakurai and the English dubbed version of his character in Demon Slayer is performed by voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch.

6. Kyōjurō Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyōjurō was a vastly talented Demon slayer who took on the position of Flame Hashira after managing to surpass his father’s skill by putting himself through strict intensive training and reading the guidebook on Flame Breathing. He was such a skilled warrior that even the demons he fought admired his abilities and one, Akaza, even offered to turn him into a demon so he could go further than his human limits would allow.

He was an enthusiastic and loud individual who had a strong moral code and believed that the strong were born strong so that they could protect the weak, something which his mother instilled in him from a very young age. He cared deeply for his family, especially his younger brother Senjuro, who he encouraged to follow his dreams no matter what up until the day he died.

Despite his overwhelming optimism, this Demon Slayer character did have moments where he felt like there was a chance that the people that he trained and believed in would die.

Kyōjurō was very logical when in battle and thanks to his incredible speed and reflexes always acted against his enemies in a quick and precise manner that would take them down as fast as possible. He was also very good at picking up on the talent of others.

His original voice is performed by Japanese voice actor Satoshi Hino and the English dubbed version of his character is performed by voice actor Mark Whitten.

The Villains

7. Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan is the King of the Demons who slaughtered the entire Kamado family and turned Nezuko into a demon and is the main antagonist of the anime. He is ruthless and shows no care for anyone, mercilessly killing his subordinates when they disappoint him. The only time he has ever shown emotion in the anime is when his vision of perfection moves forward or when the demons under him submit completely to his will.

For all his power and the belief that he is an almost perfect being, Muzan is incredibly cowardly, often running away when Demon Slayers arrive or manipulating his many subordinates into doing his dirty work for him.

In combat, Muzan’s attacks are extremely fast and completely unpredictable and most Demon Slayers are unable to keep up with him, getting sliced to pieces in their attempts to put an end to him. He morphs and changes his appearance, growing spikey whip-like limbs of various lengths, some of which have mouths on them that he can use to inhale his opponents and slash them to pieces with his incredibly sharp teeth.

He is also able to create demons when they consume his blood as well as enhance the abilities of pre-existing demons, however, this is usually limited by their ability to assimilate with Muzan’s blood. He has also been known to transfer his memories and consciousness through his blood into a suitable host when on the verge of death.

The original voice of Muzan is performed by Japanese voice actor Toshihiko Seki and the English dubbed version of his character in Demon Slayer is performed by voice actor Greg Chun.

8. The Twelve Kizuki

The Twelve Kizuki is an organisation of the 12 most powerful demons in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and are all under the command of the Demon King himself. Each of them brings their own unique abilities to the table which are further enhanced by Muzan’s blood.

They are divided into the Upper Ranks (the more powerful demons of the group who have killed numerous Demon Slayers and Hashira over the years) and the Lower Ranks (the less powerful demons in the group many of whom have easily been killed by the Hashira). While the Lower Ranks are constantly being replaced, no one has been able to take out a member of the Upper Ranks for over a century.

They were tasked with destroying the Demon Slayer Corps, specifically the Ubuyashiki Family who ran the entire operation and finding the Blue Spider Lily (which was used to create the medicine that made Muzan a demon).

The demon characters that were included in Demon Slayer‘s Twelve Kizuki were:

Kokushibo – The 6-eyed demon held the place of Upper Rank 1 for a long time and was considered to be the most powerful demon. He had formerly been a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and was the older twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni. He still uses Moon Breathing even as a demon

– The 6-eyed demon held the place of Upper Rank 1 for a long time and was considered to be the most powerful demon. He had formerly been a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and was the older twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni. He still uses Moon Breathing even as a demon Doma – the demon who held the space of Upper Rank 2. He was the one that turned Gyutaro and Daki and eventually brought them into the Twelve Kizuki. He was also the one that killed Inosuke Hashibira’s birth mother Kotoha.

– the demon who held the space of Upper Rank 2. He was the one that turned Gyutaro and Daki and eventually brought them into the Twelve Kizuki. He was also the one that killed Inosuke Hashibira’s birth mother Kotoha. Akaza – the demon that holds the position of Upper Rank 3 and probably Muzan’s favourite despite him having no love for his underlings. He was responsible for the death of Kyōjurō Rengoku. He despised the weak and complimented those strong enough to take him on in a fight, occasionally offering to turn them into demons.

– the demon that holds the position of Upper Rank 3 and probably Muzan’s favourite despite him having no love for his underlings. He was responsible for the death of Kyōjurō Rengoku. He despised the weak and complimented those strong enough to take him on in a fight, occasionally offering to turn them into demons. Nakime – this one-eyed demon was originally responsible for summoning other demons to Infinity Castle, but was later promoted to the position of Upper Rank 4. She was a very mysterious individual and is shown to be genuinely loyal to the Demon King.

– this one-eyed demon was originally responsible for summoning other demons to Infinity Castle, but was later promoted to the position of Upper Rank 4. She was a very mysterious individual and is shown to be genuinely loyal to the Demon King. Hantengu – he held the position of Upper Rank 4 before Nakime.

– he held the position of Upper Rank 4 before Nakime. Gyokko – the demon that holds the position of Upper Rank 5. He has mouths where his eyes should be and an eye positioned on his forehead and in the area where his mouth should be. The demon is quick to anger and is very easily insulted when it comes to his art.

– the demon that holds the position of Upper Rank 5. He has mouths where his eyes should be and an eye positioned on his forehead and in the area where his mouth should be. The demon is quick to anger and is very easily insulted when it comes to his art. Kaigaku – was a former member of the Demon Slayer Corps and the senior to Zenitsu Agatsuma. He accepted becoming a demon after being defeated by Kokushibo and took the position of Upper Rank 6 after the death of Gyutaro and Daki

– was a former member of the Demon Slayer Corps and the senior to Zenitsu Agatsuma. He accepted becoming a demon after being defeated by Kokushibo and took the position of Upper Rank 6 after the death of Gyutaro and Daki Gyutaro and Daki – the sibling demons shared the position of Upper Rank 6, despite Daki being significantly weaker than her brother. Both of them were quite sadistic and shared a familial love for one another despite their habit of insulting each other’s intelligence.

– the sibling demons shared the position of Upper Rank 6, despite Daki being significantly weaker than her brother. Both of them were quite sadistic and shared a familial love for one another despite their habit of insulting each other’s intelligence. Enmu – the last remaining member of the Lower Rank demons who became Lower Rank 1 after Muzan Killed the other members of the rank. He fuses with a train to try and kill a couple of Harisha and Tanjiro Kamado, but is overall unsuccessful in his efforts, and is beheaded through the joint effort of Tanjiro and Inosuke.

– the last remaining member of the Lower Rank demons who became Lower Rank 1 after Muzan Killed the other members of the rank. He fuses with a train to try and kill a couple of Harisha and Tanjiro Kamado, but is overall unsuccessful in his efforts, and is beheaded through the joint effort of Tanjiro and Inosuke. Ubume – former Lower Rank 1

– former Lower Rank 1 Rokuro – former Lower Rank 2 who took over the position after Hairo’s death.

– former Lower Rank 2 who took over the position after Hairo’s death. Hairo – former Lower Rank 2

– former Lower Rank 2 Wakuraba – former Lower Rank 3

– former Lower Rank 3 Mukago – former Lower Rank 4

– former Lower Rank 4 Rui – holds the position of Lower Rank 5 and it is the fight with him that sparks Tanjiro’s memory of Hinokami Kagura, awakening the power within him, and unlocking Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art Exploding Blood. He is eventually killed by Giyu Tomioka.

– holds the position of Lower Rank 5 and it is the fight with him that sparks Tanjiro’s memory of Hinokami Kagura, awakening the power within him, and unlocking Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art Exploding Blood. He is eventually killed by Giyu Tomioka. Kamanue – former Lower Rank 6 who took the position over after Kyohai died.

– former Lower Rank 6 who took the position over after Kyohai died. Kyohai – former Lower Rank 6

Who is your favourite character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?