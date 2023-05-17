Embark on a musical odyssey from J-Pop to global sensation with our curated list of the 30 most popular anime songs. Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies that have captivated fans worldwide and discover the cultural impact of these iconic tunes.

With more than 16 000 anime series currently in existence and the number consistently growing each month, watching everything can be difficult, even for the most avid anime fans. However, many of these anime series have opening theme songs specifically made for the show. And depending on how good the OP is, it can boost the show’s popularity to the point where people know what anime it is without having ever watched the series. Furthermore, many people in the anime community pride themselves on knowing OPs for various shows, specifically the ones they have already seen.

Naturally, this means that some opening themes are more recognisable than others. Then we must factor in the popularity of the show itself. For example, although Chainsaw Man was just released a few months ago, its OP has already gained much recognition in the anime community. This is a result of the show being a highly anticipated release, therefore making the opening theme more popular. And consequently, we will be putting together a list of the best anime songs that are more popular than the show. Of course, longer anime will have more than one OP make its way onto the list, so we will be cutting it down to three OPs per anime. So, without further ado, let’s jump right in.

30. Sincerely by TRUE – Violet Evergarden

When it comes to a show that makes you cry every single episode, a song as sad as this makes for a great opening theme. And as a result, it is challenging to hear this song and not immediately recognise where it is from, even if you have not yet seen the anime. With over 20 million streams on Spotify alone, the song has reached great heights as the 16th release by TRUE. Even if you cannot speak Japanese, it is impossible not to belt your heart out when the song comes on.

29. Departure! by Masatoshi Ono – HunterxHunter

It is extremely difficult to hear this song and not picture Gon’s upbeat and overly enthusiastic personality from the show. Not to mention the fun visuals we get in the anime opening, with Kurapika, Leorio, Gon, and Killua participating in some shenanigans. With over 60 million streams on Spotify, it makes sense why both the song and series are as popular as it is. As the first, third, and fifth opening theme for the 2011 series, it is apparent why the song was used as an opening thrice.

28. Flyers by BRADIO – Death Parade

As it stands, Death Parade is a very underrated anime that certainly deserves more exposure. However, with an opening like this, it is surprising not many people have stumbled across this fantastic series. This is especially apparent because the song has over 45 million streams on Spotify. Although the upbeat song makes you want to dance until you drop, it heavily contrasts what the show is about. But to be honest, the positive OP makes the dark nature of the show that much more enticing.

27. Makafushigi Adventure! by Takahashi Hiroki – Dragon Ball

There have been various soundtracks and openings surface for this iconic series, such as the Dragon Ball Z OP, but none compared to the original 80s soundtrack. Although this one is based on nostalgia, it brings back a piece of many people’s childhoods. Not to mention, we remember the days when Goku was still a kid flying around on his Nimbus cloud and looking for the Dragon Balls. While there is no hate for the show’s current state, this OP reminds everyone of a great time with the adorable kid Goku and Krillin.

26. *ASTERISK by Orange Range – Bleach

When Bleach first aired, this was the excellent OP we got. And even now, the theme has stayed relevant, bringing an intense nostalgia when hearing the song. With almost 30 million streams on Spotify, it is no surprise that this opening theme is more popular than the series. The song makes it so easy to picture Ichigo’s early days as a Shinigami and why we all fell in love with the series in the first place.

25. THE HERO !! by JAM Project – One-Punch Man

It is difficult not to recognise this song, as it literally mentions part of the anime’s name in the opening lines. As such, this is an epic song befitting an extremely powerful protagonist. With over 40 million streams, Saitama would be proud to know that many people enjoy the song. Even if you have not watched the anime, this song will glimpse what you are missing out on. Upbeat, hard-hitting, and fun, it is no wonder the song is more popular than the series.

24. Suzume by RADWIMPS ft Toaka – Suzume (2022)

Although this film was only released in cinema last year, its soundtrack/opening theme has already reached over 60 million streams on Spotify. Furthermore, 267 thousand copies have been sold while the song came in the ninth spot on the Oricon Charts in Japan. This is impressive, considering it is an anime film. But then again, it is one of Makoto Shinkai’s works, so this makes sense. Even more impressively is the fact that there are still people who have not seen the film but know the song word-for-word.

23. Peace Sign by Kenshi Yonezu – My Hero Academia

As the second opening theme for the series, this one has become one of the most recognisable. Not only is it because season 2 is one of the best in the series, but also because it is incredibly catchy and difficult to forget. In fact, it is so memorable that people who have not seen the series can easily tell where it is from. With over 175 million streams, it should come as no surprise that it is one of the most popular OPs currently out there. Not to mention that it perfectly captures the show’s essence.

22. Lilium by Grissini Project, Kayo Konishi & Yukio Kondo – Elfen Lied

Overall, Elfen Lied makes for a great horror anime, giving us a bunch of disturbing and gruesome imagery. But arguably, one of the most memorable aspects of the series is its haunting OP. Although the song only has 8 million streams, it will stay with you for a long time after finishing the show. Chances are, not many people have to go back to listen to it, as it is difficult to forget. Genuinely haunting and beautiful, the artists really outdid themselves with this one.

21. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni by Eiko Shimamiya – Higurashi When They Cry

Speaking of awesome horror anime, Higurashi When They Cry is one of the best out there. Although you will be confused for the first bunch of episodes, the narrative soon ties together in one shocking twist. And to top it all off, we get this fantastic opening theme to match. When it was first released in 2006, the song stayed at number 18 on the Oricon Charts in Japan for 26 weeks. With 3 million streams, the haunting melody is a memorable one.

20. Motteke! Sailor Fuku by Aya, Yuko Koura & Reiko Nakanishi – Lucky Star

This is the perfect example of an anime where the opening is significantly more popular than the show itself. Although the show is a comedic Slice of Life watch that will keep you entertained for a while, the OP takes the cake. Specifically, the main characters’ adorable, choreographed dance we see in the opening visuals. As a result, many have taken it upon themselves to learn this dance and mimic the girls. So naturally, the song has skyrocketed in terms of popularity.

19. Cry Baby by Official Hige Dandism – Tokyo Revengers

When Tokyo Revengers first aired in 2021, we were all captivated by the excellent plot and Takemichi’s time travelling abilities. Fans grew to love the show even more upon hearing the season 1 opening for the first time. But, then, listening to the full version of the song blew everyone’s minds. So naturally, the song has gained over 192 million streams on Spotify despite the show’s popularity now reaching an all-time low as season 2 is airing. Regardless, this song is iconic and easily earned its spot on this list.

18. MUKANJYO by Survive Said The Prophet – Vinland Saga

As yet another series that saw a dip in popularity once season 2 of the show began airing, the first OP for season 1 remains one of the best. With some of the most beautiful visuals in an opening theme, the song perfectly lined up and gave the imagery an emotional impact. Now, hearing the song makes you feel nostalgic for a life you have never experienced. Furthermore, it is an incredible reminder of Thorfinn’s brutal and epic journey to avenge his father. Even if you haven’t seen the show, this is still an outstanding OP.

17. Hikaru Nara by Goose House – Your Lie in April

Where sad anime is concerned, Your Lie in April will completely destroy you and leave you sobbing. With that in mind, even people who have never seen the series can clearly picture Kaori Miyazono and her violin from the opening sequence. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the song has over 110 million streams on Spotify and is continuously growing in popularity. There is just something about the chorus that can make an entire group of people sing and dance along without even knowing the lyrics.

16. Love Dramatic by Masayuki Suzuki & Rikka Ihara – Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are already two iconic characters as it stands. But then you throw the iconic first opening theme into the mix and get a fantastic series that stands out amongst other romance anime. With a catchy, upbeat rhythm that will have you dancing along, the song makes for one of the most memorable, specifically reminding you of the hilarious back-and-forth between Kaguya and Miyuki. Not to mention, it is also reminiscent of the later theme songs we get from Masayuki.

15. Hacking to the Gate by Kanako Itō – Steins;Gate

As an absolute masterpiece of an anime, this opening theme perfectly fits the description. Not only does the artist have a unique voice, but the song is incredibly catchy and hard to forget. Furthermore, it reminds us why we love Rintaro Okabe, the eccentric mad scientist. It also reminds us how much he suffered throughout the show’s runtime, adding more emotional impact to the song. And it is essential to always remember, El Psy Congroo!

14. Touch Off by Uverworld – The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland is a good show in every aspect and leaves you in a slump once you finish it. Well, at least with the first season. Similarly, the first season has the best opening theme song in the series. With over 75 million streams on Spotify, the song naturally reached the 3rd spot on the Oricon Charts in 2019. Now, it has become one of the most recognisable OPs, easily earning a place in the top fifteen entries on this list. Listening to the song makes you want to re-watch Emma, Ray, and Norman’s adventure all over again.

13. Gotta Catch ‘Em All! by Jason Paige – Pokémon

Let’s be honest; while there are many Pokémon fans out there, not many have actually finished the anime series. Regardless of this fact, the first English dub Pokémon theme song for the anime has become one of the most iconic anime songs in the world. In fact, “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” has become the slogan for the series. Ultimately, even if you have not watched the anime, the song is still catchy, and many know the lyrics by heart without even realising it. Jason Paige certainly outdid himself with this one.

12. Kaen by QUEEN BEE – Dororo

Although Dororo is another wildly underrated anime, the first opening theme for the series is nothing less than perfection. It’s one of those songs where you hate it the first time you listen to it. And then, the second time, you are singing along and cannot get the tune out of your head. Not only that, but QUEEN BEE’s vocals throughout are awe-inspiring, driving home the epic nature of the show. It is no wonder the show has over 41 million streams on Spotify. It is genuinely a masterpiece.

11. Kyouran Hey Kids!! by THE ORAL CIGARETTES – Noragami

This song is a very depressing reminder that Noragami deserves another season after where they left us off. It is also a reminder of how amazing the show is. But again, not many people have seen the show, but a good majority of the anime community has heard this catchy track. With over 160 million streams on Spotify, it comes as no surprise that this song is more popular than the series itself. Here’s to our favourite Shrine-less god, Yato!

10. Again by YUI – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

As one of the most animes, if not the most popular anime series globally, it only makes sense to kick off the top ten of this list with this iconic theme. As a reboot of the original series, “Again” has replaced “Melissa” as the OP and has seen over 74 million streams on Spotify. This is yet another recognisable track without one needing to watch the anime series. Of course, the song also peaked at the number one spot on the Oricon Charts in Japan when it was first released in 2009.

9. Tank! by SEATBELTS – Cowboy Bebop

Spike Spiegel has become an iconic figure in the anime community whether you have watched the series or not. However, one cannot have Spike without the anime’s fun opening theme. Few anime has reached the level of popularity this show has, with many dubbing it as a classic. So naturally, the unforgettable opening theme has found its way into the top ten of this list with good reason. Upbeat and reminiscent of the jazz genre, it is no wonder the song has gained such immense attention.

8. Guren no Yumiya by Linked Horizon – Attack on Titan

As the first opening theme for one of the world’s most popular anime series, the song hits hard no matter how many times you hear it. With over 133 million streams on Spotify, the song also peaked at number one on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 in 2013. So even if you have never seen Attack on Titan, this soundtrack is very recognisable. Furthermore, for fans of the show, this opening theme will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

7. Shinzo wo Sasageyo! by Linked Horizon – Attack on Titan

It seems Attack on Titan is dominating the top ten of this list so far, but it is with good reason. Although the previous track marked the beginning of an entire movement (The Rumbling), “Shinzo wo Sasageyo!” has brought in over 155 million streams on Spotify. This track is considered one of the best themes in the series because it incorporates one of the most iconic lines from the series into the lyrics. Regardless of whether you have watched the show or not, the song has you wanting to put your fist to your heart and ride out to fight against the Titans.

6. A Cruel Angel’s Thesis by Yoko Takahashi – Neon Genesis Evangelion

This J-Pop classic will forever have a place in the hearts of both anime and non-anime fans alike. In addition to receiving praise from critics after its release, the song later became the most famous anisong in the world. Even now, it remains one of the most popular karaoke songs in Japan. Generally, the Neon Genesis Evangelion fanbase is enormous, but somehow this song is even bigger. With an unforgettable melody, it is difficult not to nod your head along when the song comes on.

5. Silhouette by KANA-BOON – Naruto Shippuden

As the 16th opening theme in the entirety of the series, this one has become the most famous. Part of this is the immense nostalgia the song brings, in addition to the upbeat nature of the melody. With over 218 million streams on Spotify, the song reached second place on the Japan Hot 100 and placed 11th on the Oricon Charts. There is not a single anime fan who would not recognise this unforgettable song even if they have not seen the series. KANA-BOON certainly delivered with this masterpiece.

4. Kaikai Kitan by Eve – Jujutsu Kaisen

As one of the newer anime on this list, it is shocking how quickly Jujutsu Kaisen’s opening theme has gained popularity. It has quickly reached the point where the song is more popular than the series. And this comes as no surprise, with the song earning over 308 million streams on Spotify. In addition, the song received positive reception from critics, with it peaking at number seven on the Japan Hot 100 Billboard. The song also perfectly matches the opening sequences, hyping fans up when watching for the first time.

3. Unravel by TK – Tokyo Ghoul

As Tōru “TK” Kitajima’s first solo from his band, Ling Tosite Sigure, this song has become one of history’s most popular anime themes. Whether you have seen Tokyo Ghoul or not, the song is widely recognised in the anime community. Peaking at number six on the Japan Hot 100, the song was marked as Platinum by RIAJ and sold over 250 thousand copies. In addition, the song placed 9th at the 2015 Newtype Anime Awards for Best Theme Song and has over 258 million streams on Spotify. So naturally, this song easily makes the top three of this list.

2. My War by Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan

Although the song only has a little over 68 million streams on Spotify, this has quickly become one of the most iconic Attack on Titan openings next to The Rumbling by SiM. Having peaked at the number 1 spot on both the Oricon Charts and the Japan Heatseekers Songs Billboard, it also won an award for the Best Opening Sequence at the 6th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The song is one of the most hyped-up opening themes in the anime community, and this is with good reason. Eren Yeager will now forever be associated with this song.

1. Gurenge by LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

With over 354 million streams on Spotify, it is no surprise that this single is the most popular anime song ever. Even if you have yet to watch Tanjiro Kamado in his endeavours to take out all demons, this song will always be associated with the anime. Having won various accolades, including the 2019 Newtype Anime Award for Best Theme Song, the track peaked at number one on the Japan Hot Animation Billboard. Perfectly matching the show’s beautiful animation and great story, there is no doubt that “Gurenge” deserves its spot as the number spot of the best anime songs ever.

