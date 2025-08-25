For the first time since 2011, no superhero movie crossed the $700 million global mark. That’s right, after 14 years of guaranteed blockbuster paydays, 2025 slammed the brakes on the comic book movie machine. Even Marvel and DC, studios that once had box office wizardry down to a science, couldn’t hit the high-water mark.

The numbers make it clear. Captain America: Brave New World stalled at $415 million, Thunderbolts* limped to $382 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps managed $490 million, and Superman topped the charts at $604 million (still a solid haul, but short of the benchmark that had become the industry standard). Analysts have been throwing around the phrase “superhero fatigue” for a while now, and 2025 might finally prove it’s real.

James Gunn’s Superman did bring some optimism. The film hit $343.6 million domestically and $256 million internationally, with the UK racking up $36.8 million, Mexico $23 million, Brazil $16.4 million, and Australia $15.9 million. For Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, it was a relief. Gunn said it brought “an enormous sense of relief” as they rebuilt the DCU. That reboot, starting with Superman, is already introducing new heroes like Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, while weaving in familiar faces, like John Cena as Peacemaker.

Marvel, on the other hand, is hitting a rough patch. After the highs of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845 million), recent releases like Captain America: Brave New World underperformed and divided critics. Since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has struggled to find a clear direction. That streak of dominance is over.

For studios, the spin machines are still running. Gunn and Warner Bros. called Superman a major hit, while Disney CEO Bob Iger insisted Thunderbolts was a success just days into its run. The reality is, none of these 2025 releases reached the $700 million mark. Crowds that once camped outside theaters are harder to pull in, particularly internationally.

This shift doesn’t mean comic book movies are dying. The DCU reboot shows that careful planning, new characters, and engaging storytelling can still draw audiences. The MCU and DCU are now on more even footing than they’ve been in years, and competition could spark some exciting movies ahead. Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day might still be a safe bet, but even webslingers face a tougher audience.

Superhero movies may never hit Endgame-level highs again, but 2025 proves that the genre isn’t done yet. If anything, it’s entering a new phase where quality, planning, and fresh ideas could matter more than guaranteed numbers.

