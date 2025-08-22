One of the newest cast members of Peacemaker Season 2 is David Denman. However, the character he portrays has been kept close to the chest by everyone involved in the show. It’s a surprise for viewers, though Denman admitted that many fans have already guessed who he’s playing judging by the trailers.

As the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 shows us, John Cena‘s Christopher Smith becomes enchanted with the alternate dimension, because his brother, Keith (Denman), is still very much alive here. Plus, his father, Auggie (Robert Patrick), seems to be a much nicer version of himself than we previously remember. When Fortress of Solitude spoke to Denman, we asked him how he thinks Keith might have turned out if he had still been alive in Chris’ original dimension.

“Oh, that’s a good question,” Denman said. “Yeah, I don’t know. Because the dynamic is so different in the new dimension with the father, right? The father is such a huge force. In the first season of Peacemaker, he’s this racist – just a horrible human being and horrible to his sons. It would have been a very different version of Keith than we see in the other dimension, because in that dimension, his dad’s nice in there, and they’re supportive and have a strong bond between the three of them. So, yeah, I don’t know. That’s an interesting question. I think he probably still would have been protecting Chris, and I’d like to think that he would have stood up to his father at some point and stopped the abuse. That’s where I think he would have gone. That’s my hope.”

Denman mentioned that he was familiar with many of his castmates in Peacemaker Season 2, having worked with a few of them in the past and through mutual connections, though he hadn’t met John Cena before the show. So, we asked Denman what surprised him the most about working with someone like Cena.

“John is such a unique individual in all the best ways,” Denman said. “He is such a gentleman. He is such a pro. He is so kind to everybody around him, and he was incredibly open and vulnerable. We had to do a lot of very sensitive scenes between these two characters, and to see his vulnerability was a beautiful thing to watch. He’s an impressive man. Besides being this giant – a monster of a human – he’s also incredibly smart, quick-witted, and very funny. In between takes, he’s off learning the piano, Mandarin, or reading a book on philosophy or something. It’s like, ‘Man, just take a break.’ [Laughs]. He’s always working on something, and it’s impressive. It’s a little intimidating, but he’s so disarming. When you meet him, it’s a joy.”

David Denman plays Keith Smith in Peacemaker Season 2. The show airs on HBO Max and Showmax.