The first Superman trailer is finally here, and fans have done what they’ve always done best: dissect every frame and pixel to piece together hidden secrets within the world Gunn has created. Scrubbing through the Daily Planet scenes, fans have found headlines and images revealing a new mystery villain. No, it’s not Gorilla Grodd. It’s an entirely different comic book villain: the “Hammer of Boravia”. But who is he? What does it mean for Superman (2025)? And does James Gunn’s film actually have a similar plot to Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman?

Fans Discover Shocking Superman Villain Hidden In Daily Planet Newspaper

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the first teaser trailer, a Daily Planet article penned by news reporter Clark Kent gives us a first look at a vigilante who caused $20 million worth of damage in downtown Metropolis. It seems his actions are retribution for Superman’s interference in the political conflict between Boravia and its neighbor Jarhanpur. What’s more interesting is that Boravia’s president, Vasil Glarkos, denies any government connection to the Hammer. This tension results in a massive attack on Metropolis, where 22 citizens are hospitalized, and the public groans about the rise of taxes to fund repairs for the superpowered battles between Superman and the vigilante.

I wonder what this newspaper says?

Find the answers below, beware of spoilers 🚨 for ‘#SUPERMAN ’.



Details found by FoxAteMySushi

As DC fans will remember, Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman had a similar plot, with the public calling on Superman to stand trial at a Senate hearing for his actions in the death of civilians in Nairomi, Africa and the devastating events in Man of Steel, where Superman’s battle with General Zod caused widespread destruction in Metropolis.

Superman Speaks Out

Like Snyder’s Batman v Superman, Gunn’s Superman also won’t be shying away from showing the Man of Steel grappling with the consequences of his actions.

In a snippet from the Daily Planet article, Clark addresses the fallout of his intervention in Boravia: “While critics thousands of miles away from this conflict continue to argue if what I did was right or wrong, the bottom line is people’s lives were threatened. I had to act.”

It’s classic Superman—protecting lives above all else, even when his actions spark controversy. Not unlike Henry Cavill’s version of the character, David Corenswet’s Superman seems poised to face moral and political dilemmas, giving us another modern and nuanced take on the Kryptonian hero.

Lex Luthor’s Shadow Looms Large

While the trailer doesn’t explicitly point to Lex Luthor, it’s pretty clear to see how he could be involved. The Hammer of Boravia could very well be a pawn in Lex’s latest scheme. Popular fan theories suggest this mystery villain could be Adversary or Ultra-Humanite, but some believe it might actually be Ultraman, a twisted Kryptonian doppelgänger from the multiverse – who is rumoured to be under Lex’s control.

Think about it: Lex has done this kind of thing before, in both the comics and in other movies. He has both the brains and the resources to orchestrate a plan that is this elaborate. It’s the perfect way to turn the public against Superman (something he also attempted in Batman v Superman).

James Gunn’s Superman Is Batman v Superman Part 2?

While James Gunn’s Superman is meant to be a fresh, new and optimistic take on the Kryptonian hero, fans can’t help but notice the echoes of Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in the plot:

Both films show us the political and public fallout of Superman’s actions.

Both stories place Superman in a morally gray area, forcing him to contend with the ramifications of his godlike powers.

The trailer subtly hints about Lex Luthor’s possible involvement. Is he pulling strings behind the scenes to stoke mistrust of Superman?

The concept of a new antagonist, potentially controlled or influenced by Lex, also aligns with Batman v Superman, where he pitted Batman against Superman and unleashed Doomsday.

Superman doesn’t seem too happy in either of the films.

Despite all these similarities, James Gunn’s Superman looks to distinguish itself from the DCEU. While Snyder’s Superman struggled to find his place in a cynical world in the film and our real world, Gunn’s iteration appears to embrace a hopeful yet introspective lens. Maybe that’s the big difference: David Corenswet’s Superman will ultimately end up winning back the hearts of people again – both on and off-screen – by giving us a more emotional journey.

Tell us, do you think there are similarities between James Gunn’s Superman and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman?