Few moments in movies are as memorable as a beloved character’s demise. Entire franchises revolve around the untimely death of one of their characters: just ask John Wick. On this list, we’ll go through 10 iconic movie deaths that stay etched in audiences’ hearts for good.

10. Gwen Stacy (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

For all its shortcomings, Gwen’s iconic fall is one of the most powerful moments in Andrew Garfield’s brief tenure as Spider-Man. The emotional moment gives this Spidey a darker edge that’s still unmatched by most adaptations.

9. Jack Dawson (Titanic)

Jack’s bittersweet goodbye defined an entire generation’s concept of tragic love stories, and it also sparked countless debates on whether or not he could have also stayed on top of that door with Rose.

8. Ellie (Up)

Up’s opening sequence is a veritable emotional gut punch. Seeing Carl and Ellie grow old and plan their dream adventure together, only to see Ellie die of old age before their trip, is an emotional rollercoaster that no one saw coming.

7. Russell Franklin (Deep Blue Sea)

Some deaths are a form of narrative payoff, while others are a sad coincidence that moves the story forward. Russell’s death in Deep Blue Sea is just plain hilarious, as Samuel L. Jackson’s character gets suddenly eaten by a shark mid-monologue.

6. Bambi’s Mother (Bambi)

A moment that marked the childhoods of many generations, hearing the gunshot that takes Bambi’s mother’s life is as haunting now as it was in 1942.

5. Tony Stark (Avengers: Endgame)

Still relatively fresh, Tony’s sacrifice to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame might well be one of the defining moments of this generation’s pop culture. The funeral scene afterwards is downright heartbreaking for MCU fans.

4. John Coffey (The Green Mile)

“I’m tired, boss,” John Coffey proclaims, moments before the unavoidable sentence of a flawed system cuts his life short. The Green Mile is unlike most of Stephen King’s classic horror stories, and yet, its unapologetically human themes and Michael C. Duncan’s legendary performance turn this into one of King’s most haunting masterpieces.

3. Mufasa (The Lion King)

If Bambi introduced young audiences to the cruelty and harshness of nature, then The Lion King delivered one of the most heartbreaking betrayals ever animated. Watching Simba nudge his father’s lifeless body, desperate for him to wake up, is enough to break even the most stoic viewer.

2. Artax (The Neverending Story)

Shockingly sad and incredibly hopeless for a movie as fantastical as The Neverending Story, seeing Artax the horse slowly sinking into the Swamps of Sadness is a moment that lives rent-free in the minds of an entire generation who grew up with this timeless classic.

1. Highway Victims (Final Destination 2)

This is the scene most people associate with Final Destination, and the reason why so many millennials still feel a jolt of panic whenever they’re driving near a log truck. Its brutal realism and raw execution turn it into one of horror’s most unforgettable and plausibly terrifying moments.

