Ryan Murphy is a legend for creating the most timeless high school dramas ever seen on television. While most people would remember Murphy’s iconic Glee as the show about being an outcast in the teenage social hierarchy, an entire generation grew up watching that same drama unfold in Popular at the turn of the millennium.

Sam McPherson taught a generation of young women that they didn’t need status or perfect looks to find happiness, and it was Carly Pope’s performance that turned Sam into such an iconic character. Ever wondered what she’s been up to these days? Here’s all you need to know about Carly Pope, 25 years after Popular!

Carly Pope’s Meteoric Rise: From Vancouver Teen to Popular Breakout Star

Image Credit: The WB

While many young actors and actresses struggle in their early days, Carly Pope was one of the lucky ones. After graduating from high school in her native Vancouver, she jumped straight into the entertainment industry with the psychological horror film, Disturbing Behavior.

1998 was a busy year for Pope. Four made-for-TV films later, and she was starring in Ryan Murphy’s Popular – a show where she played an “alternative” high school journalist forced to live with her popular rival.

Breaking the Teen Star Mold: How Carly Pope Reinvented Her Career After Popular

Image Credit: Fox

Popular ended in 2001. Naturally, fans expected Pope to stick to the usual teen roles: she had become a pop culture icon thanks to those, after all. However, the young actress had different plans. Immediately, she took a versatile approach to acting, picking challenging roles across an extended range of genres.

From thrillers like The Glass House to sports dramas such as Two for the Money, Pope was seemingly everywhere. She also remained a staple of 2000s TV with recurring roles in shows like The Collector and 24.

Leveling Up in Hollywood: Carly Pope’s Career Peak in the 2010s

Carly Pope as Susan Williams in the Arrowverse. Image Credit: The CW

The 2010s were a definite turning point for Carly Pope. In 2013, she played an unnamed agent in Neil Blomkamp’s Elysium. This would start a working relationship between the actress and the director that would eventually culminate in 2021’s Demonic – one of Blomkamp’s most innovative films to date.

In 2016, Pope joined The CW’s “Arrowverse” as Susan Williams, a reporter and love interest for Arrow’s Oliver Queen. This role put Pope in the spotlight for an entirely new generation of fans, and would eventually lead to the actress getting considered for a role in the new Pretty Little Liars, which entered production in 2022 and ran until 2024.

Exploring New Creative Paths: Carly Pope’s Shift Into Podcasts and Indie Projects

After the cancellation of Pretty Little Liars, Pope remained closely tied to the psychological thriller and horror genres. The actress found unexpected success starring in This Sounds Serious – a mystery podcast where she plays an investigative journalist. As for films and television, she’s kept a bit of a low profile on that end, appearing in indie projects that resonate with her tastes.

Carly Pope Today: Family Life, Marriage to David Lyons & Life in Los Angeles

Pope is now happily married to the Australian actor David Lyons. The couple welcomed their first child in late 2024. They now reside in Los Angeles, but Pope has kept tabs on her natal Vancouver – a city that’s witnessed the rise of many TV icons just like her.