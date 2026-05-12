When you think about Cousin Skeeter today, it was a pretty strange show. Even for the ’90s, it was pretty out there. A family sitcom that followed the adventures of a young boy and his puppet cousin, who believed he was super cool? That’s strange. What wasn’t strange was Meagan Good’s Nina, who actually kept the show grounded when things became over-the-top. Even at that young age, Good already carried herself like someone who knew exactly where she was headed and what she wanted in life. So, is anyone really surprised that the young actress went on to become a huge success and become one of the most beautiful women in the industry?

Image Credit: Nickelodeon

If we’re completely honest, nobody else on Cousin Skeeter has achieved the same success as Good. In 2026, she’s still working hard and has made a name for herself and her brand. She just recently starred in Harlem, the Prime Video series that dropped in 2021, and also executive-produced movies like I’ll Never Let You Go and Terry McMillan Presents: Forever. She’s been busy.

But even before she found her way into our homes with Cousin Skeeter, Good was already getting plenty of attention from audiences. Remember her standout role in Eve’s Bayou in 1997? She even had a tiny role in Friday. Then in the 2000s, we saw her again in Deliver Us from Eva (2003), D.E.B.S. (2004), and, of course, Stomp the Yard in 2007. In fact, if you take a look at her IMDB page, she’s been consistent, appearing in nearly 50 films and over 40 TV shows.

And yeah, she still looks incredible. But as she’d probably be the first to tell you, that was never the point.

Image Credit: Nickelodeon

In fact, the real story here is that the young girl from Cousin Skeeter never ever faded into “remember her?” talk. She has remained relevant all these years later. Even in her personal life. In May 2023, Good began dating actor Jonathan Majors – a relationship that played out very publicly. The couple married in March 2025.

Watch below as Meagan Good gets emotional and sheds tears when reuniting with the puppet from Cousin Skeeter – proof that even she still cherishes where it all started.

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