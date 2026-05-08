Back in the ’90s, landing a spot on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers felt like winning the lottery. The original cast weren’t just actors in spandex; they were faces on cereal boxes, action figures, and playground debates. In 1993, the show exploded into a global hit, and those color-coded heroes didn’t just headline a series. They locked in careers tied to characters fans still quote today. For Amy Jo Johnson, the Pink Ranger set a clear before-and-after for her life. From escaping the Rangers’ shadow to embracing it and turning it into her strength, Johnson’s story with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is one of absolute success.

Johnson’s background in gymnastics turned her into an ideal fit for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Touted as a “low-budget children’s show,” there was no way to predict how big a deal MMPR would become. In 1993, Johnson became the original Pink Ranger—one of the most beloved members of the original lineup.

Image Credit: Saban Entertainment

By 1995, the Power Ranger fever was in full swing. That year saw the release of the franchise’s first feature film, and it would also be one of the last times we’d see Johnson wearing the iconic pink suit.

The series handled Johnson’s departure exceptionally well. Divided into three episodes, A Different Shade of Pink introduced a new Pink Ranger to the series, played by Catherine Sutherland.

Looking to consolidate her career as a professional actress, Johnson departed the series in 1995. She would make a brief return to the Power Rangers mythos in 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (without her iconic Ranger suit, unfortunately.)

Right after Power Rangers, Johnson took on more challenging roles to expand her acting chops. Two made-for-TV movies, Killing Mr. Griffin and Perfect Body, took her away from her roots as a performer in a “children’s show.”

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In 1998, Johnson broke new ground for her career by starring in the drama series Felicity. The experience would serve her well, as she would go on to appear in shows like ER, The Division, Wildfire, and would even star in the 2008 police procedural, Flashpoint. There was no sign of the Power Rangers for Johnson—but fans still remembered her as their Pink Ranger.

In recent years, Johnson has been more in touch with the role that turned her into an international sensation. Despite avoiding the epic 2023 Netflix reunion special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, Johnson has openly said that she never said “No” to the invite—only that she didn’t say “Yes” to what they offered.

Amy Jo Johnson even helped write a storyline for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return comics. Whether she’s busking in her Pink Ranger costume or directing episodes of shows like Superman & Lois, Johnson retains her energetic charm and refreshing good looks that turned her into the first crush of many of us growing up in the ‘90s. She might be a little over fifty now, but she’s still the same great Pink Ranger she’s always been.

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