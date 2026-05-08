Back in the early aughts, The O.C. was a revelation for many viewers who felt that the show’s sunny setting simply spoke to them. It wasn’t just the indie rock and the coastal vistas: Mischa Barton’s Marissa Cooper gave the show a unique appeal that turned her into a global sensation seemingly overnight.

Now, two decades later, Barton defies aging and Hollywood conventions, as she stays in top shape in ways that other stars could only dream of!

The appeal of sunny Orange County was strong for Barton, who had already made a name for herself on stages before The O.C. Having moved from London to the U.S. at age five, she began her theater career outside of Broadway’s glamour. At age eleven, Barton got the golden opportunity to star in her first film, Lawn Dogs.

Image Credit: The WB Television Network

Barton managed to appear in some of the most desirable Hollywood productions of the late 90s. In 1999 alone, she showed up in two of the year’s most successful releases: Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense. Even though she had smaller roles in those films, her breakthrough role was just a few years away.

2003 was a monumental year for Mischa Barton. She landed the dream role of Marissa Cooper, a wealthy girl living in Newport Beach, Orange County. The O.C. focused on the surprisingly dramatic lives of a group of well-off teenagers, and Marissa’s “poor little rich girl” character immediately became a fan favorite.

Not only did The O.C. launch Barton’s career to new heights, but it also turned her into a fashion icon. The same year as The O.C.’s debut, Entertainment Weekly crowned her 2003’s “It Girl.” Barton had suddenly turned into the face of an entire generation, but the fame came at a cost.

Image Credit: Instagram / mischabarton

Teen stardom finally took a toll on Barton’s life. The star has since opened up about her experiences with the paparazzi, claiming that their invasion of privacy led her to develop PTSD. It all culminated in 2009, when Barton was hospitalized after suffering an acute mental health crisis. It was clear that it was time for her to prioritize her health over her career, and that’s exactly what she did.

Mischa Barton is now back in full force, and she’s looking better than ever. After appearing in The Hills: New Beginnings, Barton took part in the Neighbours reboot. She’s even made her Hollywood comeback, with movies like Murder at the Embassy and the upcoming Sleepwalker.

Her career will also come full circle this year, as Barton will return to the stage in her first UK tour. After exploring almost every facet of showbiz and dealing with the ins and outs of teenage stardom, it’s safe to say that Mischa knew exactly how to come out on top.

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