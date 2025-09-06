In terms of a flair for the dramatic, there’s no one quite like the Clown Prince of Crime. He loves nothing more than to put on a show for both friends and foes. At times, though, he says something that makes everyone sit up and take notice. Here are the 10 best Joker quotes.

10. “I used to think life was a tragedy, now I realize it’s a comedy.”

As bleak as Todd Phillips’ Joker might’ve felt, there was a part encouraging us to look on the bright side of life.

9. “If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”

The Dark Knight‘s Joker provides some essential advice for freelancers. Exposure won’t pay the bills, you know.

8. “Haven’t you ever heard of the healing power of laughter?”

Tim Burton’s Batman features memorable and some of the best Joker quotes, all courtesy of Jack Nicholson’s Jack Napier. But this one takes the cake. Can I get a hallelujah?

7. “You’re in the real world now and the lunatics have taken over the asylum.”

Trust Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth to be the perfect metaphor for everyday life.

6. “All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy.”

Out of all the Joker quotes, this is one of the most used (and butchered). Its debut in Batman: The Killing Joke serves as a reminder of what could’ve made a man go over the edge.

5. “I am not someone who is loved. I’m an idea. A state of mind.”

Hmm… Could David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad have any other thought-provoking moments from Jared Leto’s Joker?

4. “Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid an egg.”

When it comes to funny Joker quotes, this is one that every child learns quickly. It’s too much fun and you can tell that Mark Hamill’s Mr J had the time of his life singing it on Batman: The Animated Series.

3. “No matter the situation, always wear a smile.”

You know what? This is good advice from Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Life is too short to be scowling all the time.

2. “I’m not mad at all. I’m just differently sane.”

Well, that’s one way of looking at it. Though, we’re sure the rest of the characters in Batman and Robin #13 didn’t agree.

1. “Why so serious?”

C’mon, is there anything more iconic than this line from The Dark Knight? Every Halloween, you get to rehear it as everyone dresses up like Heath Ledger’s Joker.

