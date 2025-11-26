Some stars enjoy a “Golden Age.” Others crash into TV cameos before you blink. Then you’ve got these 10 actors whose résumés look like a DVD bargain bin. Every movie? A swing and a miss. You ever wonder how many flops one career can hold before the universe says, “Stop already?”

Taylor Lautner

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

Taylor Lautner keeps starring in movies that make you ask why. Not a single Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, his Twilight rival moved on to Batman. But Lautner is still stuck with direct-to-video stuff like The Ridiculous 6. You deserve better picks, dude.

Jamie Kennedy

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

You probably remember the guy from Son of the Mask, because his whole acting legacy feels glued to that one chaotic lead role. It’s wild how a single movie can follow you forever.

Kirk Cameron

Image Credit: IMDB

Kirk Cameron rode Growing Pains fame straight into Hollywood, then swerved into faith flicks. He gave us the infamously awful Saving Christmas, a movie so odd you wonder if the “entertainment” label was an inside joke.

Pauly Shore

Image Credit: Wolper Organization

Pauly Shore swings big, misses big. You remember Encino Man and think, hey, maybe he crushed it in ’92. Then you hit For Keeps or The Bogus Witch Project and even your popcorn gives up.

Jessica Alba

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Jessica Alba looked ready to bounce back when Sin City hit. Then came more missteps. A Dame to Kill For didn’t help. You want momentum. Pick projects that lift your brand, not sink it. One clumsy sequel can stall everything.

Hulk Hogan

Image Credit: MGM

Hulk Hogan swung for Hollywood long before Dave Bautista or Dwayne Johnson made it look normal. You probably remember his Rocky III cameo more than anything else. His films never scored big.

Carrot Top (Scott Thompson)

Image Credit: IMDB

In the ’90s, Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson, chased Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle’s rise by hauling props into Hollywood. It didn’t pay off. Chairman of the Board exists, unfortunately.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Image Credit: IMDB

Jennifer Love Hewitt survived the ’90s teen-horror craze, but even the cultural blast of I Know What You Did Last Summer couldn’t keep her from landing forgettable gigs. We sat through Delgo once and still want those minutes back.

Kevin James

Image Credit: IMDB

James peaked early with Monster House in 2006 when everyone thought, “This guy’s got something.” He’s 60 now and still chasing that spark. You might skip Sandy Wexler (2017) and Home Team (2022) if you value your time.

Steven Seagal

Image Credit: Facebook

Under Siege teased Steven Seagal as the next Stallone or Schwarzenegger, but Out for a Kill and China Salesman flipped the script. Suddenly he’s the internet’s favorite action meme, doing wild punches and poker-face stares.

