1. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has a slew of fan-favourite characters to his name. He’s played the goofy Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, the charasmatic Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, and, of course, the brave Owen Grady in Jurassic World. But the role that holds the most significance in his life is that of a devoted Christian. Pratt openly discussed the importance of his beliefs in an interview with The Christian Post.

“I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it cost me,” he said, continuing: “It could cost me everything, but I don’t care. It’s worth it to me because this is what I’m called to do, it’s where my heart is.”

2. Denzel Washington

Many fans remember Denzel Washington as the fearless and outspoken Herman Boone from Remember the Titans, and he is just as unafraid to express his beliefs in real life. During a press conference for his new flick, Highest 2 Lowest, the Oscar-winning actor went viral for comments he made regarding his faith.

“I’m a leading man. You know, I don’t follow nobody. I follow the Lord. That’s it. That’s the only following I’m doing is my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’m not following anybody else on this planet. Period”.

3. Gavin Casalegno

While fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty debate whether they are team Conrad or Jeremiah, Gavin Casalegno is using his growing platform to share his faith with followers. Casalegno shared a video on TikTok cautioning his millions of fans not to be “lukewarm Christians.”

“You can’t just be a lukewarm Christian. God wants all of you, not just the Sunday version.”

4. Jennifer Garner

We’ve enjoyed seeing Jennifer Garner take on array of different characters, from a double agent for the CIA to a doctor treating patients with AIDS. But it was her character, Christy Beam, in the film Miracles from Heaven, that had the greatest impact on her own life. The actress has spoken about how portraying Beam’s mother brought her entire family closer to God.

“I think I had become complacent in raising my children, almost as though (I thought) they were going to receive the ground beneath their feet that heaven had given me through osmosis,” Garner admitted at the time. “I immediately looked up the local United Methodist church. We went there next Sunday, and it turned out to be the perfect environment. We’ve gotten so much from it; it’s like a gift Christy gave me.”

5. Jim Caviezel

Jim Caviezel is getting ready to reprise his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s sequel to The Passion of the Christ, but the actor’s faith extends beyond the character he portrays on screen. Caviezel has always been open about his beliefs and how they have influenced his personal and professional life.

“My faith feeds into everything, my acting and whatnot. It’s the soul,” he told CNA in an interview back in 2004.

6. Mark Wahlberg

Marky Mark fully turned his life over to God after serving time in prison as a teenager. Since then, the action star has openly shared his faith with Hollywood and the world, but still avoids imposing his convictions on others.

“Look, I will not hide the fact that I love the Lord, and I want to be committed to serving the Lord, but I also don’t jam it down anybody’s throat,” Wahlberg said on TODAY, continuing: “It’s better to never have known God than to deny God.”

7. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey has appeared in a whopping 54 or more films throughout his career. We’ve seen him pull off a variety of characters, from an ad executive trying to win a bet in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to an astronaut attempting to survive in space in Interstellar. Yet he has never let his position in Hollywood hold him back from speaking about his relationship with God and his reliance on the LORD. During his 2014 Oscar acceptance speech for Dallas Buyers Club, the actor made sure to express his gratitude to God for the opportunities in his life.

“First off, I want to thank God because that’s who I look up to. He’s graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or of any other human hand.”

8. Neal McDonough

Neal McDonough’s acting career may be thriving again, but the former Desperate Housewives star went through a difficult period in his career when he refused to kiss any woman but his wife on screen due to his beliefs.

“It was a horrible situation for me. After that, I couldn’t get a job because everybody thought I was this religious zealot,” he explained in an interview with FaithWire. “I am very religious. I put God and family first, and me second. That’s what I live by. It was hard for a few years.”

9. Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser has established a notable presence in Hollywood. He has starred in Clint Eastwood’s movie Richard Jewell and received an Emmy for his role as serial killer Larry Hall in Blackbird. Hauser actually came to faith at a low period in his life while filming the latter, a decision he admits changed his life for good.

“I’m forever grateful that my flawed will was bested by God’s perfect will.” Paul wrote on Instagram, continuing, “I turned to truth. I turned to sobriety. I turned to self-awareness. I turned to Amy. And she forgave me.”

10. Stephen Baldwin

Former Hollywood bad boy Stephen Baldwin transitioned from acting in films like The Usual Suspects and Bio-Dome to working on mainly faith-based projects. The actor turned to Christianity after the 9/11 attacks and has since become known as the “Jesus Freak” in Hollywood.

“Loving Jesus is what’s most important to me”, Baldwin said. “I know that sounds hokey, but it’s the truth. My life is God’s life in me, for Him to do with what He wants.”

