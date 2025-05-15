After years of “it’s happening, maybe,” Mel Gibson’s long-awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ finally has a name: The Resurrection of the Christ.

While most people are shocked at the idea, there’s actually a lot more to Jesus’ story on the cross than most people know. Jesus appeared to his followers for a long time after his death and resurrection, and was even seen by thousands of people according to the Bible. But aside from that, there’s also the parts that the Gospels don’t talk about: What happened to Jesus when he died? Where was he during those 3 days? Did he descend into hell? How did he take back the keys of death from Satan? And how did he resurrect from hell?

If it sounds a bit like a John Wick film, it’s because it kind of is in a way. Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ has also been described as an acid trip. While we can only speculate on what actually happened during the events after Jesus’ death, Mel Gibson seems to have some kind of idea of how to turn that speculation into a full feature film. Expect to see demons, hell, death, Satan, and his minions quiver as the Messiah overcomes Hades to save His people.

While shows like The Chosen have beautifully told the stories of Jesus (maybe even better) by interpreting the scriptures and delivering semi-accurate versions of the story, Mel Gibson isn’t doing that with The Resurrection of the Christ – most of it will probably be made up. And that might see some pushback from conservative Christians.

Jim Caviezel returns as Jesus, with some potential de-ageing magic to bridge the 20-year gap since the 2004 film. If you’re wondering how long it’s been: The Passion of the Christ opened to $83 million, earned $370 million in North America, and topped out globally at $610 million—off a $30 million budget. It held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated film in the US for nearly 20 years, until Deadpool & Wolverine recently took the throne. Could Gibson reclaim it? Don’t bet against it.

Mel Gibson, never one to play it safe, knows this film will require more than just a green screen and a choir. But the good news is that Lionsgate seems all-in. “For many, many people across the globe, The Resurrection of the Christ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time… this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents.”

Image Credit: Lionsgate

Gibson echoed the love. “Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time,” he said. “I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects.”

No release date for The Resurrection of the Christ has been announced yet, but a first-look image of the title has already surfaced, and the script, according to Gibson, is done. Production might take a while—but if it delivers on the promise of a cinematic descent into hell and triumphant resurrection, it just might be the most epic Christian movie of all time.