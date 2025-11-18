Zack Snyder just can’t escape the Snyderverse. More accurately, the Snyderverse refuses to let go of him. Snyder hopped onto Instagram recently, and while most of his feed is filled with moody behind-the-scenes shots from his new thriller The Last Photograph, every now and then he throws the DCEU fandom a curveball. And the Snyderverse fans lose their minds.

The director has been tapping the heart button on a bunch of posts celebrating his abandoned DC storyline. One, from @Pressplaymex, boldly declares that the “Snyderverse has been restored” and claims Snyder will direct an animated film called Knightmare that revives his plans for Justice League 2 and 3. Oh, and it would arrive on Netflix in 2028. Totally normal Tuesday info drop. Even if that is a giant leap based on a single like.

Instagram isn’t Zack’s first rodeo with stirring fan hype. He famously weaponised Vero and Twitter to get Zack Snyder’s Justice League released in 2021, making #RestoreTheSnyderVerse a digital war cry. Now, years later, he’s liking posts that whisper the dream still lives. And not everyone is thrilled about that, of course.

James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in late 2022, building a shiny new DCU with Superman in 2025, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2. The old DCEU has been packed up and left behind like that forgotten box in the back of your cupboard labelled “Snyder stuff”. So why is Snyder suddenly reminding the world that his Justice League cast still exists?

He posted a picture of Henry Cavill with the caption “Henry Cavill is Superman” and one of Ben Affleck proudly stating “No question – this man is Batman”. He knows exactly what he’s doing. These aren’t neutral, “Oh, remember this fun time?” throwbacks. They’re statements. They get fans loud again. And DC’s social media manager probably cries into a keyboard every time.

The Knightmare idea isn’t wild. An animated follow-up makes total sense. The actors are older now, some have moved on, and a live-action continuation probably wouldn’t make any sense. Animation gives Snyder everything he needs. And for Gunn, it would clear one very loud corner of the fanbase without colliding with his new DCU. Win-win, right?

Snyder has said multiple times that he’d love to finish his five-film arc. He also isn’t trying to yank the spotlight away from Gunn. The two even posed together on social media with big smiles like divorced parents proving they can still co-parent DC. So if Knightmare happened under an Elseworlds banner or through Netflix, it wouldn’t break DC’s new plans at all.

The truth is that Snyder still cares about his Justice League story. Fans still want closure. And every time he posts a Batfleck photo or likes a Knightmare rumour, the Snyderverse wakes up like Frankenstein’s monster wearing a Superman cape.

Maybe he’s teasing something. Maybe he’s just vibing. Maybe Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming merger throws a wrench into everything and Snyder swoops back in as DC’s unofficial hype engine. Whatever the case, no one plays the internet like Zack Snyder. You’ve got to give him that.

