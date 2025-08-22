Peacemaker Season 2 takes place after the events of James Gunn’s Superman. If you recall, Lex Luthor utilizes pocket universes in the movie. However, his aggression in using them sees an unstable portal effect created, which results in Metropolis getting torn to pieces.

Since the Man of Steel has experience with pocket universes and the consequences of abusing them, and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. also features in Superman, Fortress of Solitude asked both Grillo and Jennifer Holland the million-dollar question: Why didn’t anyone call Superman to intervene when John Cena‘s Christopher Smith starts messing with portals and alternate dimensions in Peacemaker Season 2? Or is there some lingering bad blood between Flag and the Man of Steel from the previous film?

Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt in the series, recommended we pose that question to Gunn, who would be better positioned to answer it, but since we didn’t get to interview him this time around, we’ll have to bank that for the next interview. That being said, Holland provided her own interpretation.

“I think that the first thing you have to let go of when you’re watching superhero films that have a wider connective tissue is: Why didn’t they just call this person? Why didn’t they just call that person?” Holland said. “You have to accept that everybody’s busy doing their own thing, and that each individual group of ‘superheroes,’ or the factions that exist like A.R.G.U.S, have their own missions that they have to attend to. It’s kind of the same way that the CIA doesn’t always call the FBI. They have their own divisions that they work on. That’s just my opinion. We can’t always pay for the people to do their cameos, and that’s just the way it is. [Laughs].”

“I do think there’s certainly bad blood between Rick Flag and Superman,” Grillo added. “But I also agree they’re not always available to show up when they’re needed. But saying that … I don’t think you’ve seen more than five episodes? So, we can’t really say anything. [Laughs].”

So, is that an official confirmation that Superman didn’t attend the infamous orgy scene in Peacemaker Season 2, we ask? “Well, Superman… He’s got a different vibe,” Holland said.

“Yeah, he doesn’t orgy,” Grillo added. “But you gotta watch the rest of the episodes. There’s some… That’s all I’m going to say. I’m always on the brink of getting fired.”

“Please don’t get fired,” Holland said. “We love you, Frank. Don’t get fired, Frank.”

“That’s it. We’re done!” Grillo concluded with a laugh.

Frank Grillo and Jennifer Holland star as Rick Flag Sr. and Emilia Harcourt respectively. Peacemaker Season 2 airs on HBO Max and Showmax.