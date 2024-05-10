Whether you think David Corenswet’s new Superman suit is meme-worthy or not, the memes are hilarious. In a shocking turn of events, even Zack Snyder has started liking the memes mocking James Gunn’s reveal.

David Corenswet Superman Suit First Look

James Gunn, always active on social media, posted a first look at David Corenswet in his Superman suit, telling fans to get ready for the 2025 movie. While audiences were excited about getting the first look at the movie, the response was different from what Gunn and the studio would have expected.

The image showed Corenswet putting on his weathered suit, with an intense battle scene seemingly happening behind him. Not only were there comments about the suit’s weathering, but fans have been tearing the image apart online. Starting with comparisons between David Corenswet’s Superman and Henry Cavill’s Superman and commenting about the way that Corenswet seems to leisurely put on his suit with the chaos in the background, the memes are getting a little out of hand.

Cue The Never-Ending Memes

If you search the internet, you will find no shortage of memes floating around about David Corenswet’s Superman, his suit, and the setting in which he is putting on his suit. Here are some of our favourites:

Leaked photo of the 3rd act: pic.twitter.com/3WTetrXHEY — B.U.L. 17 (@BUL1797) May 8, 2024

Meme-ing the leisurely way that Corenswet seems to be putting on his suit with literal chaos unleashed in the background, @BUL1797 replied to IGN’s post about the memes with this hilarious AI-generated image of a Corenswet look-alike lying in bed with a chaotic war going on outside his window.

Another hilarious meme uses the upcoming release of The Garfield Movie to raise some light-hearted laughs. @JohnCohen1 posted a meme comparing the leisurely stance of Corenswet to the Lord of Lasagne himself, lazily sitting on his chair.

In the same vein, @22daniloalmeida posted another hilarious meme that satirically plays up the upcoming release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as the source of the chaotic beam in the background, which Corenswet is still clearly ignoring.

Arguably, one of the best, @AaronBaileyArt, shared a meme where Corenswet is putting his boots on as usual while Henry Cavill is in the background holding up a water tower heroically. The caption reads, “One minute… I gotta get my boots on.”

Zack Snyder Is Liking The Memes

Twitter [X] users aren’t the only ones having a hilarious time making and enjoying memes about Corenswet’s Superman. In a hilarious turn of events, David Avery posted a meme about a woman climbing out of bed behind David Corenswet’s Superman, saying, “Don’t be ashamed. It happens to the best of us.”

While we may have already explained the meme in too much detail, the meme itself isn’t the best part; the best part is that Zack Snyder liked the meme.

Zack Snyder was the brilliant mind behind Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel. It was probably just as devastated as the rest of the world when finding out that Cavill was losing the role of Superman for DC’s latest slate, restarting the DC Universe.

Zack Snyder is probably laughing nicely about the memes floating around. He is clearly laughing along with the rest of us.

What do you think about Zack Snyder’s response and liking the meme about David Corenswet’s Superman?