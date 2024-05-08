Announced in 2023, The Garfield Movie is almost here, and fans who have loved the classic cartoon character since his black-and-white newspaper comic days are excited to see this next adventure on the big screen. While we were all expecting a fun-loving story about everyone’s favourite gluttonous ginger cat, the Spanish screening of the film proved to be far more violent than fans expected.

The Garfield Movie – The Fat Orange Cat Is Back

The Garfield Movie tells a new story with the same lovable characters we all grew up watching and reading. After finding and “adopting” Jon (voiced by Nicholas Hoult), Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is reunited with his alley-cat father, Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). After living a perfectly pampered life as an indoor cat, Garfield now has to deal with the reality of alley-cat life for a while to help his long-lost father out of a sticky situation.

Violent Fight Breaks Out At Garfield Screening In Spain

Viewers at an early screening were shocked when a fight broke out during The Garfield Movie in Spain. In a clip shared on Twitter (X) by @DiscussingFilm, two moviegoers were caught up in a brawl as the film played in the background.

The original poster @ceciarmy explained (in Spanish, translated to English) that the man in the grey jacket had unfortunately been shouting at his wife since the film’s start and that several of the people in the cinema had already asked him to stop, and to let everyone enjoy the movie.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t how things went down, as the young man in white, whom Reddit cites to be a Spanish professional boxer, “decided to act”, defending the woman from her verbally abusive husband.

A fight broke out during a screening of the ‘GARFIELD’ movie pic.twitter.com/b2fSSO3H1D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 7, 2024

Although the fight and the violence had nothing to do with the movie, and the fight was no joke, the massive contrast created when this fight broke out with the Spanish version of The Garfield Movie playing in the background was a little funny, you must admit.

Some commenters poked fun at the scenario, saying, “Finally, real entertainment.” Others comically added, “I guess Garfield brings [s] out the passion in everyone.”

Hopefully, you won’t have to deal with fights breaking out in your cinema while you watch the movie, but maybe the mania that caused the fight is contagious. We’ll just have to wait until the movie is released to see for sure.

We don’t condone violence, but wow, what a way for The Garfield Movie to start its run in theatres, huh?

Watch The Garfield Movie in theatres on the 24th of May, 2024.