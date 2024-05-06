As Superman continues to film and is confirmed for next year, James Gunn has everyone excited, or up in arms, as he shared a first look at David Corenswet’s new Superman suit. Some love it, but others are sceptical that the costume looks too much like a certain kind of diabolical “superhero” suit, none other than Homelander from The Boys.

James Gunn’s Superman

Formerly named Superman: Legacy, DC fans worldwide look forward to the new slate’s beginning under DC’s latest management. Now clipped to just Superman, news about who will be in the next movie has been trickling in.

The first confirmed star is David Corenswet, who will play Clark Kent in James Gunn’s latest movie.

As more news about the cast trickled in, James Gunn shared the name change in February. This was shortly followed by the first cast photo for the movie, as the actors sat down together for the first table read of the script, a momentous occasion for the movie.

As usual, James Gunn is his movies’ biggest hype man. He has shared a first look at David Corenswet’s Superman, helping to mount the excitement for the film a notch higher.

David Corenswet’s Superman Suit

While filming for James Gunn’s Superman continues, the writer-director has shared a first look at David Corenswet, the next Superman, in his suit on his official account on Threads. The image was shared, along with a call to get ready for the movie appearing next year, along with a cheeky addition: “The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera.”

Not only does seeing this first look sate the curiosity of many fans waiting to see some kind of update about the movie, but it also answers everyone’s question of what Corenswet will look like, literally taking up the mantle.

After not knowing what to expect, many fans were surprised upon seeing James Gunn’s post on Threads because the suit doesn’t look like the normal ones we have seen in DC Superman movies. Instead, it looks like a combination of Superman’s suit in Injustice: Gods Among Us and the red and blue suit that Homelander wears in The Boys.

With its more structured shoulders, what looks like armoured panelling on the arms, sleeves, knee caps, and gorgeously structured boots, the suit’s construction shows that a lot of thought went into it. It also resembles the above-mentioned suits.

While Corenswet’s suit doesn’t have the shoulder pads present on Homelander’s suit, it does have the higher neckline of his suit, something that we have never seen on Superman before (not even in Injustice).

Another key detail about the suit that you will undoubtedly notice is that it doesn’t exactly look as clean as you might expect for Superman’s first time putting on the suit. Hopefully, this means that there will be a ton of action in the upcoming movie, and knowing James Gunn, there definitely will be.

Being able to pick out these tiny details is incredibly exciting, and it will be fun to see the changed suit’s implications for the movie. This is the DC we are talking about. Nothing happens by accident.

What do you think of David Corenswet’s Superman Suit for his upcoming movie? Superman will arrive in theatres on July 11, 2025.