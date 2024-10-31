According to some Marvel fan groups , World War Hulk is already in the works at Marvel. Long-time comic book fans might recognize the name: it comes from the 2007 storyline which, according to most Hulk fans, remains one of the best in the character’s history.

The Hulk’s Convoluted Rights and Disney’s Limited Control

Considering how integral he’s been to the core Avengers lineup, it’s almost criminal how the MCU has handled the Hulk. It’s surprising to hear that, as monolithic as it seems, Disney still doesn’t have total control over every Marvel property. Hulk just happens to be one of those unfortunate characters trapped in a legal limbo. Universal Pictures still holds the rights to any solo films starring Bruce Banner/Hulk. That’s why we haven’t seen a Hulk movie since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. For those keeping the score, that’s over fifteen years since the last Hulk movie – an eternity in Hollywood terms.

Fortunately, there’s still hope for Hulk fans. Captain America: Brave New World is shaping up to be a pretty Hulk-centric film, with the clearest indicator being ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross’ Red Hulk starring as the movie’s main villain. Leaked plot details focus on the Hulk as a central entity within the movie’s plot, even more so than Sam’s first stint as the new Captain America.

Naturally, the news has fans talking about the future of the franchise, and some spoonfed comments by the Hulk’s actor Mark Ruffalo only fuel the fires of online speculation. Most of the time, when the actor’s been asked about future projects starring the Hulk, Ruffalo only answers that he’s “been asked not to comment on it.”

However, some fans believe they have finally cracked the code. Rumors comment that World War Hulk would serve as a prequel to Avengers: Secret Wars. To make things even more interesting, fans believe this yet-unannounced solo film would borrow a page from Spider-Man‘s book by starring every iconic Bruce Banner/Hulk actor in the same vein as No Way Home.

Reuniting the Hulks

Mark Ruffalo, Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and even Lou Ferrigno would join the cast of the upcoming World War Hulk film if the rumors turn out to be true. That would be a monumental achievement for Marvel, as it would reunite generations’ worth of Hulk history in a single movie.

That would be a curious move for Marvel, seeing as the MCU appears to be moving away from “Multiverses,” at least according to Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie poked fun at the MCU’s overreliance on multiple universes, though there’s no denying that fans love a good superhero team-up.

Why World War Hulk is the Perfect Story for Marvel’s Next Phase

For Hulk enthusiasts, a potential World War Hulk film couldn’t come at a better time. After years of watching their beloved character reduced to comic relief – from his “smart Hulk” persona in Endgame to his questionable appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – I think it’s high time we went back to the smashing Hulk we all know and love.

The original World War Hulk comic storyline perfectly encapsulates what makes the character so compelling: a complex blend of raw power, deep emotional trauma, and moral ambiguity that goes far beyond the simple “Hulk smash” catchphrase. Though there will also be plenty of that, don’t worry.World War Hulk wouldn’t be just another multiverse story for Marvel – it would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate Hulk’s role in their cinematic universe. Hulk has saved the day more times than we can count in the MCU, and this time, he might well save the cinematic universe behind the scenes as well.

Tell us, would you like a World War Hulk movie featuring all the Hulk actors? Or would you prefer an Avengers vs X-Men movie instead?