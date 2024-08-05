Early in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans saw a variant of Hugh Jackman’s character in his classic brown and tan suit going up against Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Many believed this was a tease for a possible future showdown. Well, it seems that’s exactly what’s happening. New rumours (from scooper @MyTimeToShineH ) suggest that a Hulk vs Wolverine movie is already in pre-production at Marvel Studios. But is it a good idea or could this be another Batman v Superman?

Wolverine’s Debut In Hulk Comics

By now, Wolverine has become one of the most recognizable members of the legendary X-Men. Logan has essentially become synonymous with the concept of mutants in the Marvel Universe – so much so that his solo films rank among the best live-action X-Men adaptations of the bunch.

Still, as inseparable as Wolverine is with the X-Men, the character began its publication history as a foil to the Incredible Hulk. The adamantium-infused mutant debuted in a small cameo in Incredible Hulk #180 , all the way back in 1974. Then, in Incredible Hulk #181 , the Wolverine we know and love emerges as a proper character.

What we’re getting at here is that Wolverine and the Hulk have a closely-knit story in the world of Marvel comics. Surprisingly enough, due to the nature of copyrights and all the legal mumbo jumbo that besieged Marvel before the days of the MCU, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Hulk (in any form) have interacted on the big screen. Unfortunately, that’s something that not even the universe-skipping Deadpool & Wolverine could solve.

Fans’ Love For Cameos And Team-Ups

If there’s something fans of comic book movies love is cameos and team-ups. Now that Deadpool & Wolverine reignited our love for all things Marvel, the franchise might decide that the “two-character team-up” format works best for the MCU. Honestly, most fans would likely agree with that sentiment.

Deadpool & Wolverine briefly teased the iconic encounter between Logan and the Hulk as seen in 1974. This was before Wolverine was even an X-Men; he was working for the Canadian government and was still under the Weapon X banner in those days.

Hulk vs Wolverine: Power Levels And Plot Challenges

Here’s the thing: as much as a movie about Hulk and Wolverine might attract die-hard Marvel fans back to theatres, the plot would have to be very lenient with their power levels for the story to make any sense.

Wolverine’s entire deal is his extreme regenerative factor. Logan is nearly unkillable, meaning he could easily tank anything the Hulk throws his way. On the other hand, the Hulk himself is clearly no pushover. The only reason why his self-healing abilities aren’t on par with Deadpool or Wolverine is because he doesn’t need to be healed: you simply can’t, under normal circumstances, injure the Hulk.

Even the MCU’s Hulk, in his debilitated state in Avengers: Endgame, could endure the effects of the Infinity Gauntlet. There’s no way for Wolverine’s adamantium claws to cut through this Hulk. Their fight would end in the same way as it did in 1974: a stalemate.

Potential Hulk vs Wolverine Movie Plot

The key here is the “Vs.” part of the idea. A movie featuring both Wolverine and Hulk could work, especially if it’s one with Jackman and Mark Ruffalo in the lead roles (even if we think Edward Norton’s Hulk was better). You could even throw Wendigo into the mix if you want some extra nostalgia points. However, at this point in the MCU’s lifespan, it might be time for the franchise to begin delving into different characters rather than sticking with tried-and-true heavy hitters.

“I don’t know how we’d do it, but because this is where [Wolverine] first appeared, I always thought Hulk, and I’m terrified of how that will feel as the actor, I’d just get flown around,” Jackman recently told Screen Rant .

But, honestly, after Logan and now Deadpool & Wolverine, I believe Logan has finally earned his retirement from live-action films. For now.

Tell us, do you want a Hulk vs Wolverine movie? Or would you prefer an Avengers vs X-Men movie instead?