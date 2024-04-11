How tall the Incredible Hulk is really depends on the medium. In the comics, Hulk’s height and strength vary depending on the situation, but generally, his height and weight seem to hover between 7 and 8 feet (2.1 and 2.4m), and he weighs up to 1,400 lb (640kg). In the films, his height and weight have also varied quite a bit over the years. So, exactly how tall is The Hulk in the MCU?

How Big Does Hulk Get In The Comics?

The Incredible Hulk (Joe Fixit, War, World-Breaker, Doc Green) was created by iconic comic writers Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The character first made his appearance in Incredible Hulk #1 (1962).

In the comics, Bruce Banner is a genius-level scientist who, after a failed experiment, is blasted with gamma radiation, turning him into a green monster. Since his creation, the mutant superhero has gone on to become one of the most recognised and beloved pop culture icons, appearing in television, film and animated features over the years.

How Tall Is The Incredible Hulk In The Movies?

The character received a major popularity boost when actor Mark Ruffalo portrayed him in the popular Avengers film franchise. The main appeal of the Hulk is his brute strength and the tension between Bruce Banner and Hulk, Banner’s unstable mutant alter-ego who breaks free whenever he is angered. The film versions of the character gave us jaw-dropping evidence of Hulk’s immense strength and speed.

In 2003, Ang Lee’s film saw the Hulk run at great speed and leap incredible distances. However, some felt the character was rendered far too green and too big in Lee’s film.

In the old television series The Incredible Hulk (1977-1982), the character was obviously only as tall and big as Lou Ferrigno, the bodybuilder and actor who portrayed him. At the time, Ferrigno’s Hulk was 6 ft 5 (1.96m), and his weight was 285-295 lbs (129.3 kg-133.8 kg). Without CGI, that is nevertheless a really impressive size for a real-life Hulk.

In Ang Lee’s version, the character is more faithful to the comics in that the madder he gets, the larger he becomes. In the film, he starts at 9 ft (2.7m); the second time, he is 12ft (3.6m); and the third time, in the government underground bunker in the deserts of New Mexico, he grows to an enormous height of 15ft (4.5m) tall.

In 2008’s Incredible Hulk with Ed Norton as the titular character, Hulk’s frame was slightly smaller than Lee’s version, standing at approximately 9 ft tall and never seeming to deviate from that set height.

How Tall Is The MCU Hulk?

Rhett Allain, an Associate Professor of Physics at Southeastern Louisiana University, calculated the Hulk’s actual height in the MCU by finding a film frame where the green monster is standing next to a real object of known height. Allain found that the Hulk’s height in all the Avengers films and Thor: Ragnarok is approximately 8 ft 5 (2.6m), a noticeable size difference compared to the previous Hulks.

Note: According to dimensions.com, The Hulk has a height of 8’2” (2.5 m) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just slightly bigger.

So, the MCU version is the smallest and closest to his average height in the comics, with Ang Lee’s being the largest we’ve ever had on film. Hulk’s height is relative, changing depending on the story or physical requirements needed. Ultimately, there is no cap set on his strength or height.

Which do you prefer, a diminished Hulk in the MCU or the Ang Lee version who becomes as large as his anger demands?