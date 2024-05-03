Whispers of an impending Avengers vs. X-Men film have been making the rounds for quite some time now. But recently, fans have been picking up various cues from Marvel film and TV projects, speculating that these subtle hints might be tipping the scales towards this colossal showdown. Given the complex and rich shared history of these teams in the comic world, the prospect of Marvel orchestrating a big-screen battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutant-kind offers a thrilling treat for enthusiasts across the globe.

Is Marvel Setting the Stage for an Avengers vs X-Men Film Event?

Throughout comic book history, the grudge between the X-Men and Avengers has been a recurring story arc, with their feud even given its own dedicated comic book event in 2012. As such, rumours regarding a cinematic showdown between these two legendary factions have pretty much persisted for years, and this potential clash became much more conceivable following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of most of Fox’s film and TV resources.

Yet, it’s not just whispers and corporate takeovers hinting at a much-anticipated crossover. Intriguing clues and teasers suggesting an imminent Avengers and X-Men matchup continue to stack up right under our noses. An interesting case in point is seen in the post-credit scene of the latest The Marvels movie, where Monica Rambeau is lost in an alternate dimension. Here, she is rescued by an alternate version of her mother, who goes by the name Binary. Lending a helping hand is Beast, a prevalent X-Men character brought to life by Kelsey Grammer, in effect, a resurrection of his portrayal from 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.

However, the most direct foreshadowing of the confrontation between the two teams comes from the freshly launched X-Men ’97 animated series.

The X-Men ’97 Teaser

So, let me set the scene for you. It’s episode 7, still in the aftermath of Genosha’s fall and the horrifying massacre of the mutant nation. Amidst this chaos, we find Rogue opting to numb her grief with revenge by tracking down the culprits of this devastation.

Her relentless quest brings her head-to-head with Captain America himself. But when the Cap tries to calm her thirst for vengeance, she refuses to listen. His by-the-book approach makes Rogue question his loyalty to the mutant cause. She responds fiercely, filled with raw emotions and strong resolve, and powerfully tosses Captain America’s shield miles into the distance.

This confrontation between Rogue and Captain America represents an exciting preview of the potential conflict between the X-Men and Avengers. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that executing a storyline with such magnitude on screen would require well-matched characters on both sides.

How Would The Avengers and X-Men Match Up in a Potential Superhero Face-Off?

Both teams have a variety of superheroes, each with unique skills and powers. The Avengers line-up boasts some formidable heroes. Captain Marvel is arguably one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU. Thor, with his Asgardian strength, and Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff (if she is still alive), with their magical powers, are certainly titans in their own right. Yet, with Rogue’s remarkable capacity to absorb and replicate powers, she could pose a considerable challenge to the Avengers.

Then, you only need to consider the unparalleled skill sets and abilities of other X-Men members like Magneto, Professor X, Binary, Storm, Jean Grey, and Ice Man to understand how powerful the mutant team truly is. They each bring unique abilities into the fold, transforming them into an unstoppable force.

However, the scales may be balanced if you imagine the Avengers teaming up with a literal heavy hitter like the Red Hulk (because, in all fairness, we need more than Professor Hulk)—or even White Vision could spice things up on the Avengers’ side. But there’s also the potential reemergence of iconic heroes like Tony Stark and Captain America, especially if this turns into a tale of time travel or alternate dimensions.

It’s clear that if these two massive teams were to battle, we could see some fantastic superhero fights. This means winning wouldn’t just be about who’s strongest but also about teamwork and tactics.

Of course, this leads us to consider whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe is even ready to introduce such complex storylines and character crossovers at this time. But if they decide to go down that route, it could definitely be a game-changer for the franchise.

What are the Chances of Marvel and Disney Introducing this Cinematic Team-Up?

It’s common knowledge that the MCU has been grappling with some content hurdles post-Endgame. While previous SMASH hits like The Avengers and Black Panther secured opening weekend takings of $207 million and $180 million, respectively, recent releases such as The Marvels haven’t generated the same enthusiasm, pulling in only $47 million during its opening weekend.

It’s well believed that this drop in appeal is mostly due to the departure of mainstays like Iron Man and Captain America. In the wake of Endgame, the spotlight has been turned onto lesser-known Marvel characters, which doesn’t always resonate with the mainstream movie audience.

If this downward trend in box office returns persists, Marvel may have to change track. This could very well pave the way for the formidable X-Men to take centre stage.

Having been a prominent part of the comic book landscape for decades and boasting two decades of on-screen history, the X-Men are no strangers to audiences worldwide. The prospect of the original X-Men returning to battle the Avengers could be the rallying cry needed to reignite interest among fans.

Should Marvel choose to orchestrate this epic face-off, it could well be the most colossal superhero confrontation we’ve ever witnessed on the big screen (sorry, Batman v Superman ). That said, executing such an ambitious project has its potential stumbling blocks.

When Can We Anticipate This Epic Showdown?

It’s a complex situation bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re talking about characters that hail from the same Earth as the currently established heroes yet have not made their existence or powers known in the same universe.

Up to now, there hasn’t been any cinematic interaction between the two factions. In fact, these characters have yet to be introduced into the carefully constructed MCU plot, which poses a big problem.

Considering the complexity of the task ahead, we’d likely need several films to successfully usher the beloved mutants into the MCU before the stakes are high enough to pit them against the beloved Avengers. So, as much as an Avengers vs. X-Men battle seems thrilling, it’s likely still some time away.

That being said, the encounter between Rogue and Captain America in X-Men ’97 does elicit a fair share of excitement, giving us a taste of potential future conflicts within the MCU. So, you won’t want to miss a moment of action in the animated series available now on Disney+, as it could well foreshadow more thrilling times ahead.

Have you been watching the X-Men ’97 animated series? Do you think Marvel is slowly setting up an Avengers Vs X-Men movie?

Artwork credit: ArtOfTimeTravel