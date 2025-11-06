The Four Horsemen are back, and they’ve brought a few new magicians to crash the party. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco reunite for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third entry in the slick, sleight-of-hand heist franchise that’s been making audiences question their eyesight since 2013. This time, they’re joined by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt, three rising stars stepping into the illusionist spotlight for a global mission that’s a little more dangerous—and a lot more dazzling. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hits cinemas on November 14, 2025, but if you don’t want to wait for the big reveal, here’s your chance to catch it early.

Their target is Veronika Vanderberg, a diamond heiress with a few too many skeletons in her walk-in vault. Rosamund Pike plays her with that icy composure only she can pull off, as the Horsemen try to expose her ties to arms dealers and warlords. Of course, they won’t be pulling rabbits out of hats alone. Morgan Freeman’s Thaddeus Bradley returns to lend a few tricks of his own.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland, Uncharted), the new film finds the illusionists taking their act to the next level—literally, all around the world. Fleischer is no stranger to chaos and charm, and reuniting Eisenberg and Harrelson after Zombieland just feels right. Expect plenty of card tricks, mind games, and more double-crosses than a deck of jokers.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

For fans who’ve followed the franchise from the beginning, it’s been a wild ride. The first film in 2013 stunned audiences with its clever twists, while the 2016 sequel pulled back the curtain on the mysterious Eye, the secret society of magicians. Isla Fisher sat that one out, but she’s back for round three—and thrilled about it. “Coming back felt a little like a family reunion—maybe a dysfunctional family,” Fisher told PEOPLE in October 2025. “We already had this incredible shorthand, so slipping back into that dynamic was easy and really fun.”

Joining the original cast, Lizzy Caplan returns as Lula May, because what’s a heist without someone unpredictable in the mix? Mark Ruffalo, who’s been keeping secrets as Dylan Rhodes since the beginning, was spotted on set after Variety confirmed his return earlier this year. The band’s back together, and this time, they’re not just vanishing bank accounts—they’re taking on international crime.

The film wrapped in November 2024, after a whirlwind shoot, and Lionsgate dropped its first teaser in April 2025. The trailer gave fans a taste of what’s coming: Danny Atlas (Eisenberg) reluctantly teaming up with a younger crew to steal the “Heart Diamond” from the Vanderberg crime family. By the second trailer in September, it was clear the film’s holding a few aces up its sleeve—plenty of twists, a little betrayal, and more illusions than you can keep track of.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hits cinemas on November 14, 2025, but if you don’t want to wait for the big reveal, here’s your chance to catch it early.

How To Win Tickets To The Early Screening

Johannesburg: Wednesday, 12 November, 18:00 for 19:30

Cape Town: Wednesday, 12 November, 18:00 for 19:30

Complete the form below and tell us where you’d like to attend (JHB or CT) in the comments, and you could score double tickets to one of these exclusive screenings.

The competition will close on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different date or venue.